Twitter reacts to No. 13 Furman’s shocking upset over No. 4 Virginia

March Madness is here, and it is already off to an insane start with No. 13 seed Furman upsetting the No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers.

One week ago, North Carolina fans witnessed UVA officially end their season, with many speculating that a win would have resulted in an NCAA tournament bid. Unfortunately, no one will ever know with the loss resulting in eventual NIT decline. However, today Tar Heel fans got some bittersweet satisfaction as they watched Virginia choke the game to Furman.

The Cavaliers had complete control late, and then the unthinkable happened. With just 9.5 seconds left to play up by two, Virginia’s fifth-year senior Kihei Clark threw a crazy heave that ended in Furman’s hands. The rest was history as JP Pegues drained the three to steal the win.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! 😨 FURMAN WITH THE STEAL AND 3 TO TAKE THE LEAD WITH 2.2 SECONDS REMAINING #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/fSCNKUzboq — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 16, 2023

After the blockbuster finish, fans took to social media to react to the incredible upset Virginia suffered at the hands of the Paladins.

Everyone: "Just run out the clock." Virginia instead: pic.twitter.com/ZHZjanRLsf — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) March 16, 2023

Virginia with the game on the line pic.twitter.com/hk0QgTluLp — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) March 16, 2023

VIRGINIA GOES DOWN IN THE FIRST ROUND EXACTLY FIVE YEARS APART 😱 pic.twitter.com/FLodXxpTUH — ESPN (@espn) March 16, 2023

THE PALADINS ADVANCE ‼️ NO. 13 FURMAN UPSETS NO. 4 VIRGINIA 👏 pic.twitter.com/jnFdMsjHaE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2023

"He just freaking threw the ball!" Furman couldn't believe that Virginia turnover at the end of the game either 😅 (via @BrendanRMarks)pic.twitter.com/r80yo1xnL2 — FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 16, 2023

2018: 1st round loss to No. 16 UMBC 2021: 1st round loss to No. 13 Ohio 2023: 1st round loss to No. 13 Furman Pain for Virginia once again. pic.twitter.com/CZkXakIWb0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2023

Virginia what are we doing?!?!? — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 16, 2023

My wife works remote and was in an important meeting for the final minutes of Virginia-Furman. I yelled louder than Mel Gibson in Braveheart after the final shot. Professionally, the tournament is off to a great start. Personally, she may change the locks by the Sweet 16. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 16, 2023

Virginia acting in solidarity with us and deciding they won’t win any NCAA tournament games either. — UNC Humor (@UNC_Humor) March 16, 2023

Kihei Clark being responsible for one of the smartest passes in NCAA tourney history en route to a national title but also now one of the dumbest passes in NCAA tourney history to choke away a first round game and end his career is the Virginia basketball experience in a nutshell — Mark Titus (@clubtrillion) March 16, 2023

They put Kevin Harlan on the Furman call on purpose. Give that man the ingredients and he will cook. — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) March 16, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire