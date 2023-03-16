Twitter reacts to No. 13 Furman’s shocking upset over No. 4 Virginia

1
Richard Adkins
·3 min read

March Madness is here, and it is already off to an insane start with No. 13 seed Furman upsetting the No. 4 seed Virginia Cavaliers.

One week ago, North Carolina fans witnessed UVA officially end their season, with many speculating that a win would have resulted in an NCAA tournament bid. Unfortunately, no one will ever know with the loss resulting in eventual NIT decline. However, today Tar Heel fans got some bittersweet satisfaction as they watched Virginia choke the game to Furman.

The Cavaliers had complete control late, and then the unthinkable happened. With just 9.5 seconds left to play up by two, Virginia’s fifth-year senior Kihei Clark threw a crazy heave that ended in Furman’s hands. The rest was history as JP Pegues drained the three to steal the win.

After the blockbuster finish, fans took to social media to react to the incredible upset Virginia suffered at the hands of the Paladins.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire

Recommended Stories