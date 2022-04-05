Twitter reacts to No. 1 seed Kansas winning NCAA championship

No. 1 seed Kansas overcame a 15-point halftime deficit on Monday to defeat 8-seed North Carolina 72-69 and win the NCAA men’s national basketball championship.

Jalen Wilson and David McCormack scored 15 points apiece while Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji added 12 points each to lead the Jayhawks to their fourth title, and first since 2008. Remy Martin chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Kansas, who trailed by 16 points in the first half, completed the largest comeback in title history. They started off the second half on a 28-10 run and outscored the Tar Heels 47-29, holding them to just 28% shooting from the field (11-of-40) over the final 20 minutes.

Kansas shot 58% from the field in the second half.

Your 2022 National Champions…🏆 HAS A NICE RING TO IT 😁 pic.twitter.com/GR27MoPIpi — Kansas Men’s Basketball (@KUHoops) April 5, 2022

Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis led the Tar Heels with 15 points each while Brady Manek and Caleb Love had 13 points apiece. They ultimately were unable to counter the Jayhawks’ stifling defense in the second half and came up short of winning their seventh title in program history.

The victory by Kansas quickly became the top-trending topic on Twitter after the contest with many basketball fans weighing in. NBA players from around the league were also among those to react to the win, including some former Jayhawks players.

There it is let’s goooooo!!!! @KUHoops — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 5, 2022

We did it!!!!! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) April 5, 2022

OMG !!!!!!!!!!! OMG !!!!!!! 🥲🥲🥲 I’m not crying .. you are 🥹🥹 !! ROCK CHALK ! 💙❤️ — Devonte Graham (@Devonte4Graham) April 5, 2022

Let’s goooooooo!!!!! Rock chalk Jayhawks baby ❤️ 💙 😈 — Frank Mason (@FrankMason0) April 5, 2022

Not the way we wanted to go out, but best believe we’ll be back. Proud of this team. Proud of this staff. Proud to be North Carolina. pic.twitter.com/KZ0bc1LzOW — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) April 5, 2022

Wow! What a game. Congrats to your team @KUAthletics job well done….🤝 — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) April 5, 2022

Love what this @UNC_Basketball team was able to accomplish this season 🙏🏾 y’all made the #CarolinaFamily proud! — Harrison Barnes (@hbarnes) April 5, 2022

Forever happy to be a tarheel good fight fellas — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) April 5, 2022

Let’s meet at Tobacco Road and cry together 😂😂🤝 — Harry Giles III (@HGiiizzle) April 5, 2022

Okay KU !!! Way to Rep the 12 🔥💯 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 5, 2022

😏😏😏!! Natttyyyy — RJ (@RjHampton14) April 5, 2022

DAVID IS A GROWN ASS MAN!!! — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) April 5, 2022

Shoutout to Remy Martin just cause of the name 😂😂😂 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) April 5, 2022

Chuck guaranteed Kansas to win and let @TheJetOnTNT hear it 💀🤣@MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/TD3Ppx9XxF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2022

This is Kansas’ 4th National Championship, just 1 shy of the amount of Level 1 Violations they are currently being accused of by the NCAA. — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) April 5, 2022

50/50 chance the NCAA placed a wire tap on that championship trophy before giving it to Kansas. — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) April 5, 2022

Kansas smoked 75 layups in the first half and have the lead this sport unreal — Kofie (@Kofie) April 5, 2022

Kansas at halftime pic.twitter.com/qk0s83ltOy — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 5, 2022

