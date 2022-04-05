Twitter reacts to No. 1 seed Kansas winning NCAA championship

Breaking News:

Cody Taylor
·3 min read
In this article:
No. 1 seed Kansas overcame a 15-point halftime deficit on Monday to defeat 8-seed North Carolina 72-69 and win the NCAA men’s national basketball championship.

Jalen Wilson and David McCormack scored 15 points apiece while Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji added 12 points each to lead the Jayhawks to their fourth title, and first since 2008. Remy Martin chipped in 14 points off the bench.

Agbaji was named the Most Outstanding Player.

Kansas, who trailed by 16 points in the first half, completed the largest comeback in title history. They started off the second half on a 28-10 run and outscored the Tar Heels 47-29, holding them to just 28% shooting from the field (11-of-40) over the final 20 minutes.

Kansas shot 58% from the field in the second half.

Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis led the Tar Heels with 15 points each while Brady Manek and Caleb Love had 13 points apiece. They ultimately were unable to counter the Jayhawks’ stifling defense in the second half and came up short of winning their seventh title in program history.

The victory by Kansas quickly became the top-trending topic on Twitter after the contest with many basketball fans weighing in. NBA players from around the league were also among those to react to the win, including some former Jayhawks players.

