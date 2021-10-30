Twitter reacts: No. 1 Georgia’s dominant first half vs. Florida

J.C. Shelton
·1 min read

No. 1 Georgia is taking it to the Florida Gators right now.

After a 3-0 first half led by the Bulldogs, UGA started putting up points in the second quarter.

A James Cook rush touchdown and Kearis Jackson reception score was topped off by a 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Nakobe Dean.

That put Georgia up 24-0 at the end of the first half .

Here’s how UGA Twitter reacted to the big half:

