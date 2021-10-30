Twitter reacts: No. 1 Georgia’s dominant first half vs. Florida

No. 1 Georgia is taking it to the Florida Gators right now.

After a 3-0 first half led by the Bulldogs, UGA started putting up points in the second quarter.

A James Cook rush touchdown and Kearis Jackson reception score was topped off by a 50-yard interception returned for a touchdown by linebacker Nakobe Dean.

That put Georgia up 24-0 at the end of the first half .

Here’s how UGA Twitter reacted to the big half:

I’ll be honest. I’ve seen this Georgia team play better. — Matt DeBary (@MattDeBary) October 30, 2021

Last four plays: – UF Fumble

– UGA TD

– UF INT

-UGA TD In 45 seconds of game time — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinSI) October 30, 2021

TOUCHDOWN!!!! KEARIS JACKSON!!!!! HERE COME THE DAWGS!! — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 30, 2021

That was the best 2 minutes of Georgia football I’ve ever seen. — UGA Football Live (@UGAfootballLive) October 30, 2021

Will UGA remain focused and gas pedal down or will Mullen get a moral victory by making it closer? — Dr. SEC (@thedrsec) October 30, 2021

Too much is happening! #GoDawgs — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 30, 2021

The last two minutes of Georgia vs Florida🥴#CFB pic.twitter.com/D7N3I300GG — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 30, 2021

24 points vs that defense, might as well be 64 points. — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) October 30, 2021

This took an incredible turn — UGA Spike Squad (@UGASPIKESQUAD) October 30, 2021