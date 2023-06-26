Twitter reacts: Nnamdi Ogboko commits to Georgia

2024 three-star defensive lineman Nnamdi Ogboko committed to Georgia football on Sunday, adding to the Bulldogs No. 1 ranked class.

Ogboko (6-foot-4, 335 pounds), out of out of Garner, N.C., is rated as the No. 59 defensive lineman and the No. 23 player in the state of North Carolina in the 2024 class (247Sports).

The South Garner High School prospect tried football for the first time as a junior last season and racked up 61 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

What does Nnamdi Ogboko bring to Georgia’s class? From his HS coach @_CoachGreene_: “He’s an anchor to any defense. When he’s in the middle, runs don’t happen there.” That and more in this commitment breakdown. ✍🏼 https://t.co/3qktTV1aLl pic.twitter.com/BTmK0CJp6e — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) June 25, 2023

Georgia picks up 3⭐️ DL Nnamdi Ogboko! The 6’4” 335 lb North Carolina product is the 21st commitment of Georgia’s #1 2024 class. UGA’s last 3⭐️ from NC was Jordan Davis.#GoDawgs | #CommitToTheG pic.twitter.com/USnGkF06ty — Aaron Leicht (@aaronleicht) June 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire