Twitter reacts to Nicholas Singleton’s latest national award

Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton, a top-rated recruit in Penn State’s Class of 2022, was named the Maxwell Football Club’s National Offensive National High School Player of the Year, once again raising the bar and hype level for one of the top running backs ever signed by Penn State. Singleton’s list of accolades is already growing before getting a chance to take a single practice with the Nittany Lions, but the future is certainly looking very optimistic for Singleton.

Not surprisingly, news of one of Penn State’s newest additions was sure to draw some reaction from the Penn State Twittersphere and beyond. Of course, one of the first people to react to the news was Singleton himself. Singleton offered a brief statement on his Twitter account, in which he thanked everyone who helped him reach this point and the Maxwell Football club.

Singleton’s new position coach, JaJuan Seider, was certainly buzzing with excitement.

Congratulations to 2022 All-American Nicholas Singleton (@nichola14110718) for being named the Maxwell Football Club Offensive National High School Player of the Year#WeAre 🦁 #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EALWW3yEc0 — All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) January 20, 2022

Another big honor for Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton: He's been named The Maxwell Football Club's Offensive National High School Player of the Year. Singleton was previously named Gatorade's National Player of the Year.https://t.co/b9b7NoHWsi — The Football Letter (@PSUFBLetter) January 20, 2022

Congrats @nichola14110718 Your parents will need to build an addition to the house to display all your awards! Best wishes for continued success in Happy Valley, and beyond! https://t.co/9Qnu2PimTX — Spotlight On Berks Sports (@SpotlightBerks) January 20, 2022

List

Story continues

Penn State recruits show out in 2022 All-American Bowl

Related

Maxwell Football Club honors Nicholas Singleton as national offensive player of the year Former Penn State OL Des Holmes announces transfer decision Recruiting Update: 2023 players on the radar Early positional outlook: How the Penn State RBs break down Three Penn State losses ranked among ESPN's top 100 games of 2021

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.