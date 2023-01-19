Twitter reacts to the news the Steelers are keeping Matt Canada

We all knew deep down it was a long shot that the Pittsburgh Steelers were going to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. We’ve talked at length about why it made more sense to hold onto him and lo and behold it happened. The news of Canada’s pending return hit Twitter on Wednesday and the Twitter reaction has been as expected. Here are some of our favorites.

Bringing Matt Canada back is a slap in the face to the fans. #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) January 18, 2023

cant wait for more matt canada football pic.twitter.com/Fw0MTdTbpY https://t.co/RXpCkI0Emr — an honest steelers fan (@officialpittfan) January 18, 2023

Mood after hearing Matt Canada is coming back for another season #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/C7CvBxGt9z — ⚫️Minkah FitzMagic🟡 (@MinkahMinaj) January 18, 2023

brb going somewhere matt canada can’t hurt me pic.twitter.com/4gxX9CzG9u — jordan defigio (@fidgenewton) January 18, 2023

Me after finding out that the Steelers aren't going to fire Matt Canada. pic.twitter.com/VLWrgQPWvw — STEELERS 9-8 (@DevinBushFan) January 18, 2023

Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan when Matt Canada calls a Jet Sweep on 3rd & 8 for a 3 yard loss on the opening drive next season. pic.twitter.com/GehYJ4Rlt5 — DJszn(9-8) (@PutridLobster) January 18, 2023

“Steelers have no plan to replace Matt Canada” pic.twitter.com/mR7vzcGuuV — 𝐑 𝐀 𝐂 𝐇 𝐀 𝐋 (@rach_elizabethh) January 18, 2023

and yet the Steelers are keeping Matt Canada…. https://t.co/YhzqIfUYH4 pic.twitter.com/e12Di8RZ2G — Aaron Falvo (@reviewngnetwork) January 19, 2023

Ravens fired Greg Roman. Took Kaepernick to the Super Bowl in San Fran. Helped make Lamar Jackson the MVP in Baltimore. Deemed not good enough. In Matt Canada the Steelers Trust. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) January 19, 2023

