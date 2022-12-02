Twitter reacts to the news that Bears QB Justin Fields is starting vs. Packers

Brendan Sugrue
·3 min read

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year quarterback has no injury designation heading into the weekend after missing last week’s 31-10 loss against the New York Jets with a separate shoulder he suffered two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields is good to go after getting in consecutive full practices and will look to help the Bears snap their seven game losing streak vs. Green Bay. “He’s been medically clear to play. He’s 100 percent.” Eberflus told reporters on Friday.

Fields’ shoulder injury has been a hot topic amongst Bears fans over the last week and a half. With the team effectively out of any playoff race, should they rest their franchise quarterback and keep him out of danger behind a suspect offensive line and limited weapons? Or if he’s deemed healthy, let him continue to develop and finish the season out?

It looks like the Bears are rolling with the latter but fans have mixed opinions on the matter. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the return of QB1.

