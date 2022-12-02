Twitter reacts to the news that Bears QB Justin Fields is starting vs. Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields will return to the lineup on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. The second-year quarterback has no injury designation heading into the weekend after missing last week’s 31-10 loss against the New York Jets with a separate shoulder he suffered two weeks ago against the Atlanta Falcons.

Fields is good to go after getting in consecutive full practices and will look to help the Bears snap their seven game losing streak vs. Green Bay. “He’s been medically clear to play. He’s 100 percent.” Eberflus told reporters on Friday.

Bears’ QB Justin Fields was a full participant in practice today for a second straight day and has no injury designation going into Sunday’s game vs. the Packers. Bears believe he’s good to go. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2022

Fields’ shoulder injury has been a hot topic amongst Bears fans over the last week and a half. With the team effectively out of any playoff race, should they rest their franchise quarterback and keep him out of danger behind a suspect offensive line and limited weapons? Or if he’s deemed healthy, let him continue to develop and finish the season out?

It looks like the Bears are rolling with the latter but fans have mixed opinions on the matter. Here’s how Twitter is reacting to the return of QB1.

If Justin Fields goes out and lights up the Packers, every #DaBears fan is going to be extremely happy. If Fields further injures himself – it's going to be a tough sell to the fans come Monday. https://t.co/lfqikb9XbQ — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) December 2, 2022

justin fields is back me: pic.twitter.com/7FF2USLic3 — aj davis (4-7; 3-9😭) (@ajdavis22800) December 2, 2022

Not happy about this but I'm hoping he doesn't get hurt again. I can't imagine that shoulder is 100% fully healed in only two weeks https://t.co/O8jArcGRuw — Frostnix (@fyeahnix) December 2, 2022

Makes no sense to play him, nothing to gain only bad can come from this https://t.co/CUwIORi3L5 — MattC (@MattC2334) December 2, 2022

Torn ligaments in his shoulder but playing in a meaningless game 🤔 https://t.co/B1eXR189hy — Paul Taylor II, CPA (@Ptaylor_78) December 2, 2022

#Bears HC Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields has shown grit all year and his quick recovery is an example of that. — Barroom Network (@BarroomNetwork) December 2, 2022

Welp Fields is running for 100 yards in the first quarter https://t.co/M1H7H1uHlO — chris (@chris155223) December 2, 2022

Justin Fields is BACK back https://t.co/5LQeDRFKsr — Take The North (@TakeTheNorthPod) December 2, 2022

No designation for Fields!? WOW. https://t.co/5DrcxRWIM3 — Bleacher Nation Bears (@BN_Bears) December 2, 2022

D gonna be so bad but least we get to see JF1 https://t.co/jc7esYC8nH — 🐻B3ARDOWN🐻🎄 (@B3ARDOWNN) December 2, 2022

Justin Fields is no longer in the injury report! Let's go!!! He's back, baby! — Adam Rank (@adamrank) December 2, 2022

Justin's back and his eyes are set on taking down the Packers! pic.twitter.com/YvjFoasdge — Will DeWitt (@Wi11DeWitt) December 2, 2022

The fact that Justin Fields is playing instead of taking time to heal up is a testament to what a beast he is mentally and physically. Dude just doesnt quit. https://t.co/1JW49RlDdV — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) December 2, 2022

