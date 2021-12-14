Twitter reacts to Neto Umeozulu’s late-night commitment to Texas
Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian sent out a cryptic tweet at about 10 p.m. Monday night that hinted at a possible commitment.
This sent Texas fans into a frenzy as they spent another night spamming the refresh button on Twitter with hopes of good news.
The fans who stayed up late were treated to a very pleasant surprise after four-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu committed to the Longhorns.
#AllGasNoBrakes 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/plljk4fJee
— Steve Sarkisian (@CoachSark) December 14, 2021
Kyle Flood has been on fire on the recruiting trail. Texas has five offensive linemen committed to its 2022 class with priority targets Devon Campbell and Malik Agbo still on the board.
Umeozulu marked the third offensive lineman Texas has landed since the “Pancake Factory” NIL deal was announced last week. Texas’ NIL benefits have provided a massive boost on the recruiting trail.
Sarkisian and his staff have all sorts of momentum ahead of the early signing period beginning on Wednesday.
Umeozulu’s surprise commitment provided a lot of social media hype among Texas recruits. View some of the best reactions here:
Five-star OL Kelvin Banks
LETS GO ‼️ https://t.co/kYcz1p7L9j
— Kelvin Banks Jr🎸 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) December 14, 2021
Three-star OL Connor Robertson
Let’s go!! We ain’t done yet… 🤘🏻🤘🏻#FLOODEFFECT https://t.co/YWPrc5ivuk
— Connor Robertson (@ConnorRob72) December 14, 2021
Four-star S BJ Allen
Yesss siirrr!!!!!
LFG!!!!@neto_umeozulu https://t.co/MFm0xdEGHg
— Bryan Allen Jr (@BJThaKid04) December 14, 2021
Four-star OLB Derrick Brown
— Mr.Dbrown⭐️ (@DbrownOLB10) December 14, 2021
Four-star DL Justice Finkley
— Fink! (@JusticeFinkley) December 14, 2021
1/2
— Fink! (@JusticeFinkley) December 14, 2021
Texas director of recruiting Brandon Harris
#mood #All #Week #Long # pic.twitter.com/DQGHuOlVhZ
— B. Harris (@B6Harris) December 14, 2021
Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood
#BigHumans!!!!
👊🏼🤘🏻👊🏼 https://t.co/IrkitO9AYH
— Kyle Flood (@KJJFlood) December 14, 2021
Texas director of high school relations Chris Gilbert
— Chris Gilbert (@ChrisGilbert_1) December 14, 2021
