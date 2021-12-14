Twitter reacts to Neto Umeozulu’s late-night commitment to Texas

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian sent out a cryptic tweet at about 10 p.m. Monday night that hinted at a possible commitment.

This sent Texas fans into a frenzy as they spent another night spamming the refresh button on Twitter with hopes of good news.

The fans who stayed up late were treated to a very pleasant surprise after four-star offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu committed to the Longhorns.

Kyle Flood has been on fire on the recruiting trail. Texas has five offensive linemen committed to its 2022 class with priority targets Devon Campbell and Malik Agbo still on the board.

Umeozulu marked the third offensive lineman Texas has landed since the “Pancake Factory” NIL deal was announced last week. Texas’ NIL benefits have provided a massive boost on the recruiting trail.

Sarkisian and his staff have all sorts of momentum ahead of the early signing period beginning on Wednesday.

Umeozulu’s surprise commitment provided a lot of social media hype among Texas recruits. View some of the best reactions here:

Five-star OL Kelvin Banks

Three-star OL Connor Robertson

Four-star S BJ Allen

Story continues

Four-star OLB Derrick Brown

Four-star DL Justice Finkley

Texas director of recruiting Brandon Harris

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood

Texas director of high school relations Chris Gilbert

1

1