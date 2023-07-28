Twitter reacts to Nebraska at Big Ten media day

Evan Bredeson
·3 min read

Nebraska participated in day two of the Big Ten media days. Head football coach Matt Rhule spoke with the press as he prepares for his first season in charge in Lincoln.

Rhule was joined in Indianapolis by three players. Those three players were Luke Reimer, Jeff Sims and Ethan Piper. The head coach spoke glowingly about his players.

All three of those guys, they’re not just here for their own accomplishments — and they’re all very accomplished — they’re also here because they represent our team. And I know it’s just the beginning — we’re just getting started. But I like this team. I like our players. And I hope you see really good football this fall.

You can find Twitter reactions to Nebraska’s appearance at Big Ten media days below.

On earning respect back

On the attitude of everyone in the building

On the opener against Minnesota

On Nebreaska being feared

On setting the mood

On the AD's approval

On offensive lineman Ethan Piper

On success in year one

On his team's quarterbacks

On dealing with adversity

On how Carolina prepared him for Nebraska

