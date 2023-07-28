Twitter reacts to Nebraska at Big Ten media day

Nebraska participated in day two of the Big Ten media days. Head football coach Matt Rhule spoke with the press as he prepares for his first season in charge in Lincoln.

Rhule was joined in Indianapolis by three players. Those three players were Luke Reimer, Jeff Sims and Ethan Piper. The head coach spoke glowingly about his players.

All three of those guys, they’re not just here for their own accomplishments — and they’re all very accomplished — they’re also here because they represent our team. And I know it’s just the beginning — we’re just getting started. But I like this team. I like our players. And I hope you see really good football this fall.

You can find Twitter reactions to Nebraska’s appearance at Big Ten media days below.

On earning respect back

WATCH: "We have to take back the respect of what it means to play Nebraska," #Huskers Coach, Matt Rhule, has wrapped up his first presser at Big Ten Media Days. Full press conference: https://t.co/jVeDGfYjWz pic.twitter.com/GqUbD5LQy0 — Chase Matteson (@ChaseMatteson) July 27, 2023

On the attitude of everyone in the building

WATCH: "It's 4th and goal every single day in our building… The urgency is ELITE…" – #Huskers Coach, Matt Rhule, at Big Ten Media Days. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/LUfiAi47u6 — 1011 NOW (@1011_News) July 27, 2023

On the opener against Minnesota

Minnesota HC P.J. Fleck says he has a ton of respect for Matt Rhule and Nebraska. Says it is "going to be a fun environment" on August 31 in Minneapolis. — Brady Oltmans 🤠 (@BradyOltmans) July 27, 2023

On Nebreaska being feared

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule at Big Ten media days: "There was a time when Nebraska football was feared. We want to get back to that." It starts, Rhule says, with earning the respect of fans and opponents. — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) July 27, 2023

On setting the mood

Matt Rhule has touched on this before, but good for #Huskers fans to hear it again in the setting of Big Ten Media Days. What, to him, means a successful first season at Nebraska? His answer: Earn back the respect that's been lost. — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) July 27, 2023

On the AD's approval

Great leaders! Great representatives of the Cornhuskers. GBR. pic.twitter.com/7UV57fhzcO — Trev Alberts (@TrevAlberts) July 27, 2023

On offensive lineman Ethan Piper

On success in year one

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule: “My job is to get people to understand that success isn’t talent. Success is achievement.” pic.twitter.com/XGnvibvHSZ — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) July 27, 2023

On his team's quarterbacks

"Anytime that you have a QB that you believe in, and we have three that we believe in, you're gonna have a chance to win." You can hear @schmidt_radio and @HerbelEssences full interview with Matt Rhule on today's @HailVarsity Radio show from 4:00-6:00pm! pic.twitter.com/2mUdZ5lnwu — Hail Varsity Radio (@HVarsityRadio) July 27, 2023

On dealing with adversity

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said he learned a lot from the adversity he faced in the NFL that he’ll take with him to Nebraska. He told us to look around Lucas Oil Stadium and imagine every person here booing you. He felt that at Carolina pic.twitter.com/OBbMxKnO51 — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) July 27, 2023

On how Carolina prepared him for Nebraska

Matt Rhule on his time in Carolina and how it’s prepared him for Nebraska pic.twitter.com/E4a9dpvXW6 — Micheal Bolger (@MichealBolger) July 27, 2023

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire