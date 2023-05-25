Twitter reacts: nation’s No. 3 TE commits to UGA football

Four-star tight end recruit Jaden Reddell has committed to the University of Georgia. Reddell’s commitment gives Georgia football 16 commitments in the class of 2024. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley is an elite recruiter and has helped the Bulldogs have a tight end selected in four consecutive NFL drafts.Jaden Reddell joins three-star tight end Colton Heinrich in committing to the Bulldogs.

Jaden Reddell is a high school football player for Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 53 player in the rising senior class. Reddell is the third-best recruit in Missouri and the third-ranked tight end in the country, per 247Sports.

Reddell racked up 49 receptions for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in high school.

Georgia football fans and coaches were excited to land another great recruit. The Dawgs are on fire on the recruiting trail right now. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted:

UGA recruit is hyped

Three-star Georgia commit Sacovie White is excited to have another addition to the class of 2024.

Georgia recruiting staffers celebrate

When they found out Hartley ruined summer vacation plans again #CommittedToTheG 😂😂😂 #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/OgLVHGtFaj — David Cooper (@1CoachCoop) May 24, 2023

Reddell's commitment

BREAKING: Elite 2024 TE Jaden Reddell tells me he has Committed to Georgia! The No. 1 TE in the ‘24 Class chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee, Alabama, & others. “I know if I go to Georgia I am going to win and be able to play for a championship.”https://t.co/HkoSMNYYza pic.twitter.com/d7rrpGHqU5 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 24, 2023

Georgia tight end coach Todd Hartley

Fan reactions

Is it safe to say, @georgiaFootball is #TEU? The Dawgs go deep again, picking up the Nations #1 TE, @JadenReddell. 4.41 speed folks 🏃🏽‍♂️💨The future is secure in Athens! #Godawgs pic.twitter.com/MhOpkDDgOO — 100 Sanford Podcast🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@100Sanford) May 24, 2023

Media reactions

Georgia gets second commitment from Class of 2024 TE in 3 days. This one is Jaden Reddell, a 6-4, 233-pound product of Peculiar, MO, and a 4-star prospect per 247Sports composite rankings. — Chip Towers AJC (@ctowersajc) May 24, 2023

BREAKING: 2024 4⭐️ TE Jaden Reddell (@JadenReddell) has committed to the Georgia Bulldog. Full story over at @ugasportscom pic.twitter.com/OEGXgMppNO — Blayne Gilmer (@BGilmer18) May 24, 2023

UGA coach Kirby Smart

Go Dawgs !! — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) May 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire