Twitter reacts: nation’s No. 3 TE commits to UGA football

James Morgan
·2 min read

Four-star tight end recruit Jaden Reddell has committed to the University of Georgia. Reddell’s commitment gives Georgia football 16 commitments in the class of 2024. Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Georgia tight ends coach Todd Hartley is an elite recruiter and has helped the Bulldogs have a tight end selected in four consecutive NFL drafts.Jaden Reddell joins three-star tight end Colton Heinrich in committing to the Bulldogs.

Jaden Reddell is a high school football player for Raymore-Peculiar High School in Peculiar, Missouri. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end is ranked as the No. 53 player in the rising senior class. Reddell is the third-best recruit in Missouri and the third-ranked tight end in the country, per 247Sports.

Reddell racked up 49 receptions for 1,002 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior in high school.

Georgia football fans and coaches were excited to land another great recruit. The Dawgs are on fire on the recruiting trail right now. Here’s how Georgia football Twitter reacted:

UGA recruit is hyped

Three-star Georgia commit Sacovie White is excited to have another addition to the class of 2024.

Georgia recruiting staffers celebrate

Reddell's commitment

Georgia tight end coach Todd Hartley

Fan reactions

Media reactions

UGA coach Kirby Smart

