Twitter reacts to Mitchell Tinsley’s NFL Combine performance

Former Penn State wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley is one of the prospects to keep an eye on leading up to the NFL draft. Tinsley has been seen by many to be a possible late-round draft pick, so an opportunity like the NFL combine was one to take advantage of for Tinsley, Penn State’s second-leading wide receiver from 2022 after he transferred from Western Kentucky.

Tinsley didn’t light up the combine with blazing fast speed in the signature event of the 400-yard dash, but he did impress in other areas. What did Twitter have to say about Tinsley during the combine? And what NFL teams is he having some discussions with? Here’s what was found on Twitter.

First, a word from the man himself

The top of one mountain is the bottom of the next, gotta keep climbing! pic.twitter.com/fkzl9u8nj7 — Mitchell Tinsley (@MitchTinsley15) March 5, 2023

Mitchell Tisnley took a moment to reflect on his experience at the combine on his Twitter account with a few photos from the event. Tinsley will know what he can do better at Penn State’s upcoming pro day in order to give his draft stock a bit of a boost.

An updated drat outlook?

Mitchell Tinsley runs a 4.60 40, depth slot WR with good size & frame, average athleticism & speed, good play strength, toughness & physicality seen in his routes, at catch point & YAC ability, very good ball skills & body control, Day 3 — Paul Perdichizzi (@paulie23ny) March 4, 2023

Anybody can be a draft expert on Twitter but the general consensus still appears to be that Tinsley is likely a late-round draft pick for a team in need of a slot receiver. That looks to be the best fit for Tinsley at the next level as his speed won’t really help stretch the field, but his ability to make catches on specific routes could be an asset in the slot.

Reflecting on Tinsley's favorite moment at Penn State?

Mitchell Tinsley was a huge transfer portal pickup for Penn State going into the 2022 season. He had a great year — but this moment was his favorite ⬇️@MitchTinsley15 @NextUpWithAdam pic.twitter.com/rvD62udnon — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) March 4, 2023

As Mitchell Tinsley was performing at the NFL Combine, former Penn State tight end Adam Breneman shared a clip from an interview he had with Tinsley looking back on one of Tinsley’s favorite moments with the Nittany Lions. And truth be told, there were some good memories to be shared from that early-season victory over Auburn.

Meeting with the Steelers and watching Chris Godwin

Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley said he met with the Steelers. "A lot of teams, they like what I can do in terms of my versatility. I think they really like my game also." Noted that he watches Chris Godwin and other PSU receivers. Talked about his route running and hands. pic.twitter.com/x3wfQLCEko — Bradley Locker (@Bradley_Locker) March 3, 2023

Here’s a two-for-one tweet in which Tinsley says he has met with the Pittsburgh Steelers and said what former Penn State receivers he watches. Modeling his game after Chris Godwin would be a good decision considering the success Godwin has had in the NFL so far.

And the Steelers aren’t the only team Tinsley has spoken with.

The Cowboys have reached out as well

Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley says he met with the #Cowboys informally. pic.twitter.com/TaILgaDq90 — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) March 3, 2023

The Dallas Cowboys have a couple of Penn State players on the roster, and they could potentially be interested in adding another. Tinsley confirmed he has spoken with the Cowboys, who could be in the market for some receiver help.

