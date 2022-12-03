Twitter reacts to mind-boggling LSU special teams error that gave Georgia a touchdown in the SEC Championship

Special teams has been LSU’s Achilles heel all season, and those issues reared their head again in LSU’s SEC Championship contest against Georgia.

In the first quarter, the Tigers were driving to score the game’s first points. A solid drive stalled in the red zone, and kicker Damian Ramos lined up for what would have been a 32-yard field goal.

However, Ramos’ kick was blocked, and one special teams error compounded into an even bigger one. Apparently forgetting that a ball is live after a block on a field goal, LSU’s players acted as if the play was ever.

But as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith knew, that wasn’t the case. Ninety-five yards later, Smith reached paydirt as the Bulldogs swung the momentum completely.

What a smart play by Christopher Smith. Just waited for everyone and then took it to the house. pic.twitter.com/o1WtbQJNkU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

College football Twitter was stunned by the poorly timed gaffe.

Academy award for best actor goes to Chris Smith, University of Georgia — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) December 3, 2022

