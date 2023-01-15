Twitter reacts to Mike Gesicki’s first career playoff touchdown

For the first time in his five-year career in the NFL, former Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki is getting a firsthand taste of the NFL playoff action. And after five years, Gesicki scored his first career postseason touchdown. Gesicki caught a touchdown pass late in the first half of the wild card matchup between Gesicki’s Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

With Gesicki’s touchdown, the Dolphins erased a 17-0 first-half deficit on the road against their division rivals with a successful two-point conversion. Gesicki made sure to relish in the moment with his signature, yet often ridiculed dance moves.

Afterward, the buzz was almost as much about Gesicki’s dancing shoes as it was the Dolphins had crawled all the way back from a 17-0 deficit! Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter commenting on Gesicki’s post-touchdown celebration.

Mike Gesicki was called the worst griddy-er of all time and instead of shying away from it he has leaned into it. I respect that move so much. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2023

Mike Gesicki brought back the Scadaddle — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 15, 2023

Nobody: Mike Gesicki after a TD: pic.twitter.com/QcjETmZul8 — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 15, 2023

Mike Gesicki has the best griddy in the game. pic.twitter.com/jWO8wa6Kav — Jabari Walker’s Revenge (@oregonduksports) January 15, 2023

Mike Gesicki finally earning griddy respect from @Real10jayy__ 😂 pic.twitter.com/SXgnHqAb2h — Wolf Sports (@wolfsports) January 15, 2023

Mike Gesicki doing the griddy pic.twitter.com/SkLvqL0IPN — Keith (@Ramblinmann3) January 15, 2023

