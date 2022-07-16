Twitter reacts to Miesha Tate’s bloody loss to Lauren Murphy at UFC on ABC 3

Lauren Murphy played spoiler on Saturday when she derailed Miesha Tate’s drop to a new division at UFC on ABC 3.

Tate (19-9 MMA, 6-6 UFC), a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, made the cut down to flyweight for the first time for bout at UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y. Murphy (16-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) gave her a rude introduction, though, because she earned a unanimous decision victory.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Murphy’s triumph over Tate at UFC on ABC 3.

The #UFCLongIsland main card is LIVE! Miesha Tate's flyweight debut vs. Lauren Murphy opens the six-fight lineup. Play-by-play: https://t.co/2K9lfoz2Mu pic.twitter.com/Lf5UgIGBok — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 16, 2022

All smiles for @MieshaTate with her family in the front row 🥹 #UFCLongIsland pic.twitter.com/KGwhY4qaRV — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

Lets make it 2 for 2 for the PNW!!!! Lets go @MieshaTate!!!! #UFConABC3 #UFCLongIsland — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) July 16, 2022

Tate starting extremely slow here. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) July 16, 2022

Misha vs Murphy reminds me of watching my mom fist fight my aunty at a summer bbq — DaMarques Johnson (@DaMarques_UFC) July 16, 2022

First 5 minutes in the books 📚 [ #UFCLongIsland | Main Card LIVE on @ABCNetwork ] pic.twitter.com/QVlERgXWQg — UFC (@ufc) July 16, 2022

R1 10-9 Murphy. Not a lot of strikes but she landed more effectively. #UFCLongIsland — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) July 16, 2022

I have it 10-9 Murphy in a very competitive round and a tough one to score. I thought that she landed the cleaner strikes. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 16, 2022

Tate's moving in slow motion out there. #UFCLongIsland — Mookie Alexander (@mookiealexander) July 16, 2022

Tate has 0 head movement. Toughnesses is still Tates best attribute. — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) July 16, 2022

Meisha doesn't seem to be looking like her usual self in this fight.. maybe the difference in this new weight class, Murphy is looking very good though… #UFCLongIsland — Megan Anderson (@MeganA_mma) July 16, 2022

Murphy looking very good. Outstriking Miesha and had some success wrestling. Murphy up 20-18 #UFCLongIsland — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 16, 2022

Tate can’t win consistently at this level in 2022 with this little attention to head movement and defense. #UFConABC3 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) July 16, 2022

Boo to the truck for not showing the eye. #UFCLongIsland — Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) July 16, 2022

For Lauren being the older of the two fighters, she has retained her youthful quickness more than Meisha is seems. #UFCLongIsland — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) July 16, 2022

A non-technical analysis of Tate/Murphy: Lauren is fighting, Miesha is sparring. Our guy @cody_merrow has been all over this one with confidence. — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 16, 2022

This fight is another example about how MMA stats do not always give a true story on how the fight went… Miesha Tate landed 111 strikes, 110 for Murphy… 30-27 Murphy — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) July 16, 2022

