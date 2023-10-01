Twitter reacts to Michigan State football K Jonathan Kim’s 58-yard field goal

Jonathan Kim ended the first half with a 58-yard field goal to cut MSU’s deficit to 10-9. It was a monster kick from Kim, that was a huge momentum boost for the Spartans as the ended the first half in Iowa City.

As MSU has had kicking struggles in the past, this kick was a welcomed sight for Michigan State fans. Check out how Twitter/X reacted to the huge field goal:

Wondering if that's the longest Michigan State field goal OFF THE GROUND in program history. I know Morten Andersen hit from 60-plus, but that was with the little stage tees that were legal back then. — Jim Comparoni (@JimComparoni) October 1, 2023

Jonathan Kim's 58-yard FG is fourth-longest in MSU history and the longest by an MSU kicker since Ralf Mojsiejenko's 59-yarder in 1983. Also a Kinnick Stadium record. MSU record is 63 by Morten Anderson in 1981. Mojsiejenko also had a 61-yarder in 1982. — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) October 1, 2023

That 58-yard FG by @Jonathans_kim17 sets a 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 and is the 𝟐𝐧𝐝-𝐥𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐅𝐆 in the country this season‼️#GoGreen https://t.co/TBqLJqVLsz — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 1, 2023

Jonathan Kim is my favorite Spartan since Kirk Cousins and I don’t even think this is a bit. — Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) October 1, 2023

Jonathan Kim HEISMAN — MSU Chief of Propaganda (@OdellBretthamJr) October 1, 2023

NFL scouts watching Jonathan Kim hit that 58-yarder.

👀 pic.twitter.com/7ZQib89CO8 — C.W. Harris (@cwharris773) October 1, 2023

jonathan kim is the most electric player on this team — Connor Meltdowney (@Connormuldowney) October 1, 2023

Just put Jonathan Kim on the field whenever you cross the 40. — Justin Spiro (@DarkoStateNews) October 1, 2023

Jonathan Kim is the best player in the Big Ten pic.twitter.com/nU4zr6iMQr — Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) October 1, 2023

Jonathan Kim for Heisman — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) October 1, 2023

Where has Jonathan Kim been my whole life? — Maybe: Jonathan (@JonnyVegass) October 1, 2023

