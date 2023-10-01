Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Michigan State football K Jonathan Kim’s 58-yard field goal

Cory Linsner
·2 min read

Jonathan Kim ended the first half with a 58-yard field goal to cut MSU’s deficit to 10-9. It was a monster kick from Kim, that was a huge momentum boost for the Spartans as the ended the first half in Iowa City.

As MSU has had kicking struggles in the past, this kick was a welcomed sight for Michigan State fans. Check out how Twitter/X reacted to the huge field goal:

