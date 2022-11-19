Twitter reacts to Michigan State basketball guard Jaden Akins’ steal and huge poster dunk
Michigan State basketball is hosting Villanova for the first time ever in the Breslin Center tonight, and sophomore guard Jaden Akins put on a show for the fans in attendance after grabbing a steal and taking it all the way to the house for a monster, poster dunk.
After the play, which you can watch below, Twitter understandably lost their minds, and we put together the best reactions below:
🔥 @JadenAkins3 BROUGHT THE ENERGY! @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/N8rJ5bLVsc
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 19, 2022
THE LEFT-HANDED BAPTISM BY AKINS
— Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) November 19, 2022
OH MY GOODNESSAL;SKDJF;LASDJF;LADKSJFASDF
— Fireball sommelier (@Sheehan_Sports) November 19, 2022
Jaden Akins one-handed throwdown in transition just about blows the roof off this place. AJ Hoggard nearly jumped on the scorers table
— Kyle Austin (@kylebaustin) November 19, 2022
Akins wasn't giving that ball up whatsoever. Breslin deafening after that breakaway dunk.
— Chris Solari (@chrissolari) November 19, 2022
JADEN AKINS!!!!!
— Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) November 19, 2022
— Barstool Spartans (@BarstoolMSU) November 19, 2022
THERE WE GO!!!!! https://t.co/LBNxH1ugyW
— ˢᵉᵒᵘˡʲᵃᵃ (@Seouljaa) November 19, 2022
Every @MSU_Basketball fan right now: pic.twitter.com/7rKfdgcGKa
— FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) November 19, 2022
Jaden Akins, you are a top 10 pick. pic.twitter.com/WQT4kl6Rec
— dunc 🌎 (@SpartyWRLD) November 19, 2022
Announcer in response to the Akins poster:
“Slater and his family are really gonna be Akin after that” 😂😂
— Daily MSU (@daily_msu) November 19, 2022
OMGGGGG JADEN AKINS…..FILTHYYYYYYY
— DK (@SpartanHoops_DK) November 19, 2022
WATCH YA HEAD https://t.co/ykvor8AZQA
— Kevoo (@EasymoneyKev7) November 19, 2022
AKINS NO YOU DIDNT😳😳
— Daily MSU (@daily_msu) November 19, 2022
Akins is THAT DUDE!!!
— RyanEL_KEY (@RyanEL_KEY) November 19, 2022
Wow. That lefty slam. Goodness.
— David Harns (@DavidHarns) November 19, 2022
JADEN AKINS ARE YOU SERIOUS 😱‼️ pic.twitter.com/3n7rMbMMjP
— Heat Check (@HeatCheck_Show) November 19, 2022
JADEN AKINS WITH THE FILTHY POSTER pic.twitter.com/GICQGjDbIy
— B/R Hoops (@brhoops) November 19, 2022
Naming my firstborn Jaden Akins Waddell
— Greg Waddell (@gwizzy12) November 19, 2022
Jaden Akins stop that right now he has a family
— Scottie (@ScottSmoove) November 19, 2022