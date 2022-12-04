Twitter reacts to Michigan football making the CFP

We knew Michigan would get back into the College Football Playoff for the second straight year. There were only two undefeated teams in college football this season: Georgia and Michigan.

But the question remained who would the Wolverines face? Would it be TCU, who was the No. 3 team heading into Saturday before losing to Kansas State? Or would the CFP committee give Michigan a rematch with Ohio State?

On Sunday afternoon, it was revealed No. 2 Michigan would face No. 3 TCU on Dec. 31 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The meeting between the two schools will be the first meeting ever between Michigan football and the Horned Frogs.

Of course, Twitter had its thoughts. Many users had their opinions and thoughts on the CFP matchups.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to Michigan making it into the CFP and facing TCU.

Michigan Football

𝐖𝐞'𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧! Back in the playoffs, we have a date on New Year's Eve in the @Fiesta_Bowl!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KQS5OMaM7h — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 4, 2022

Nicole Auerbach

This was the right top four in the right order. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 4, 2022

Mike Barrett

Clayton Sayfie

Michigan and Georgia are the fifth and sixth programs to make consecutive College Football Playoff appearances, joining Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 4, 2022

Angelique Chengelis

Michigan -TCU is the early game pic.twitter.com/TgHIWWZUdM — angelique (@chengelis) December 4, 2022

Michigan Athletics

Michigan is headed BACK to the College Football Playoff as the No. 2 seed! See you on New Years Eve! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/f1H5sAGp6e — Michigan Athletics 〽️ (@UMichAthletics) December 4, 2022

Sherrone Moore

So proud of this team and everyone in this organization! I LOVE this TEAM and especially my BiG Boys up front!! We not done!! #GOBLUE🔵〽️ #SMASH👊🏾 #BacktoBack🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Q9I53B6vqs — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) December 4, 2022

George Helow

BIG TEN CHAMPS!! SO PROUD OF THIS TEAM!! GO BLUE!! 〽️🏆 — George Helow (@GeorgeHelow) December 4, 2022

Patrick Quinn

College Football Playoff:

1) UGA vs. 4) Ohio State

2) Michigan vs. 3) TCU I think they got it right. No Alabama, and no Big Ten rematch. Dawgs playing Sat., Dec. 31 at 8pm in Atlanta. 💪 — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) December 4, 2022

Mike Asti

The committee got it right. Georgia: no brainer

Michigan: undefeated champ with multiple top 10 wins.

TCU: only loss to top 10 team and 5 ranked wins

Ohio State: only loss to playoff team and win over a top 10. Putting Alabama in would’ve meant playing games doesn’t matter. — Mike J. Asti (@MikeAsti11) December 4, 2022

Bill Connelly

SP+ says UGA by 5.3 and Michigan by … 9.0. https://t.co/Yf9kVnzGHw — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) December 4, 2022

Matt Leinart

I know no one will give TCU a chance against Michigan but this team is battle tested and lead by their fearless leader, Max Duggan. We know one thing they won’t go down without a fight. — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) December 4, 2022

Tim Brando

Surprised the @CFBPlayoff Committee didn’t cower to brands by allowing @AlabamaFTBL in. @OhioStateFB only lost once, yeah it was a blowout but they had a better resume than the 2 loss Tide. Better overall wins. @TCUFootball can beat @UMichFootball imo. Georgia/Ohio St. a monster! — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) December 4, 2022

Annie Agar

michigan/Ohio state national championship would be unreal😂 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 4, 2022

Ty Issac

Only time I hear strength of schedule argument for a B1G team it’s negatively towards Michigan… surprised Bama didn’t get the 4 spot tougher schedule…tougher conference so they say — Ty Isaac (@TyIsaac) December 4, 2022

