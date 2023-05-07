Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing WR Channing Goodwin

Michigan football has the top-ranked class in the 2024 recruiting rankings, but entering Sunday the Wolverines were lacking a playmaking wide receiver in the class.

That all changed on Sunday afternoon though.

The maize and blue landed a top target after a legacy prospect committed to them. Channing Goodwin, the son of former offensive lineman Jonathan Goodwin, committed to Michigan over North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

According to 247Sports Composite, Goodwin is a three-star receiver and the 511th-ranked prospect. However, 247Sports itself lists Goodwin as a four-star and the 241st-ranked recruit in the country.

Goodwin hails from the same high school as five-star and current Michigan commit, Jadyn Davis, at Charlotte (North Carolina) Providence Day School.

With the addition to Goodwin, Michigan now has 16 recruits committed to it in the 2024 class.

Twitter erupted after Goodwin announced his decision. Here are the best reactions.

BREAKING: Class of 2024 WR Channing Goodwin has Committed to Michigan! The 6’1 180 WR from Charlotte, NC chose the Wolverines over South Carolina, UNC, & NC State. His father, Jonathan, played OL for Michigan & in the NFL 〽️ “The entire coaching staff made it clear to me that… pic.twitter.com/jMffXxCJnZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 7, 2023

And what a freakin young man. His commitment speech was filled with emotion and passion — refreshing to see when so many recruits pick schools for all the wrong reasons. https://t.co/1mndPWiZqC — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) May 7, 2023

Michigan adds a commitment from wide receiver Channing Goodwin. He’s the teammate of ESPN 300 quarterback commit @iamjadyndavis — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) May 7, 2023

Michigan continues to kill it on the trail. The Wolverines just added four star WR Channing Goodwin. Goodwin is Michigan’s first receiver commit of its 2024 class. — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) May 7, 2023

This one was definitely #Born2Play4Michigan 🙌🏻 I’ve been waiting for this one to announce!!🥹 Another AMAZING addition to this class👏🏻#GoBlue https://t.co/jO1Px1IEcZ — Christina DeRuyter (@cderute) May 7, 2023

Channing Goodwin is the son of former Michigan OL Jonathan Goodwin (1998-2001). Jonathan played for Jim Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers. https://t.co/AxwFWwaqGT — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) May 7, 2023

Yes Sir! Big Time addition to the class! He bleeds Maize and Blue and will be a weapon all over the field! #GoBlue🔵 #SMASH👊🏾 #Born2Play4Michigan〽️ — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) May 7, 2023

