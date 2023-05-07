Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing WR Channing Goodwin

1
Trent Knoop
·2 min read

Michigan football has the top-ranked class in the 2024 recruiting rankings, but entering Sunday the Wolverines were lacking a playmaking wide receiver in the class.

That all changed on Sunday afternoon though.

The maize and blue landed a top target after a legacy prospect committed to them. Channing Goodwin, the son of former offensive lineman Jonathan Goodwin, committed to Michigan over North Carolina, North Carolina State, South Carolina, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

According to 247Sports Composite, Goodwin is a three-star receiver and the 511th-ranked prospect. However, 247Sports itself lists Goodwin as a four-star and the 241st-ranked recruit in the country.

Goodwin hails from the same high school as five-star and current Michigan commit, Jadyn Davis, at Charlotte (North Carolina) Providence Day School.

With the addition to Goodwin, Michigan now has 16 recruits committed to it in the 2024 class.

Twitter erupted after Goodwin announced his decision. Here are the best reactions.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire