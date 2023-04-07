Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing four-star Andrew Sprague

Trent Knoop
Trent Knoop

Michigan football continued its 2024 football recruiting hot streak on Friday afternoon.

The Wolverines bolstered to No.2 in the recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports Composite, after landing four-star offensive tackle, Andrew Sprague.

The 6-foot-8 recruit from Kansas City Rockhurst (MO) is the 160th-ranked prospect according to the composite ranking. He picked the maize and blue over some high-profile colleges like Wisconsin, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, and many more.

Michigan has three offensive linemen currently in the class and Sprague is the highest-rated of the three. The Wolverines are still looking to add four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier out of Texas too.

After Sprague committed to Michigan, Twitter erupted with reactions. Here are the best we could find.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire