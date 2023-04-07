Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing four-star Andrew Sprague
Michigan football continued its 2024 football recruiting hot streak on Friday afternoon.
The Wolverines bolstered to No.2 in the recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports Composite, after landing four-star offensive tackle, Andrew Sprague.
The 6-foot-8 recruit from Kansas City Rockhurst (MO) is the 160th-ranked prospect according to the composite ranking. He picked the maize and blue over some high-profile colleges like Wisconsin, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, and many more.
Michigan has three offensive linemen currently in the class and Sprague is the highest-rated of the three. The Wolverines are still looking to add four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier out of Texas too.
After Sprague committed to Michigan, Twitter erupted with reactions. Here are the best we could find.
Austin Meek
Andrew Sprague, four-star offensive tackle from Kansas City, commits to Michigan. This offensive line class is shaping up to be a special one. https://t.co/z3HnaNw2B2
— Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) April 7, 2023
Brice Marich
#Michigan has quietly done a great job recruiting in the state of Missouri over years and Top247 OL Andrew Sprague is the latest example of those recruiting efforts:
– RB Hassan Haskins
– WR Ronnie Bell
– WR Fred Moore
– ATH Kendrick Bell
– OL Andrew Sprague pic.twitter.com/EK9pRwhImU
— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 7, 2023
PFF College
4️⃣⭐️ OT Andrew Sprague has committed to Michigan
Sprague chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Missouri, Nebraska, among others
Sprague is the 9th ranked OT in the 2024 class, per @On3Sports pic.twitter.com/8iaQIk7WVd
— PFF College (@PFF_College) April 7, 2023
Hayes Fawcett
BREAKING: Four-Star OT Andrew Sprague tells me he has Committed to Michigan!
The 6’8 275 OT from Kansas City, MO chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Mizzou, Nebraska, and others.
He joins Michigan’s Top 5 Class in the ‘24 Team Rankings
“It’s great to be a 〽️ichigan… pic.twitter.com/laDmXjF40h
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 7, 2023
Sherrone Moore
YES SIRRRR!!!!! The class just got a HUGE addition that loves nothing better then to SMASH! 2024 class not playing! #GoBlue🔵 #SMASH👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/4VJD0Ms3WX
— Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 7, 2023
Michigan football
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) April 7, 2023
Ben Roebuck
Whos next?? https://t.co/rvJ1UY3Qsp
— Ben Roebuck (@Benroebuck75) April 7, 2023
The man of the hour, Andrew Sprague
Not done yet @_Ryanwingo1 @JadenReddell @NwaneriWilliams https://t.co/yyWoS2OxI1
— Andrew Sprague (@andrewsprague15) April 7, 2023
Scott Bell
With Andrew Sprague's commitment, Michigan now has pledges from the B1G's top-ranked recruits at the following positions:
-QB: Jadyn Davis
-TE: Hogan Hansen
-OT: Andrew Sprague
-S: Jacob Oden
U-M also has pledges from the No. 2 RB (Jordan Marshall) & a top-5 IOL (Luke Hamilton)
— Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 7, 2023
Josh Henschke
Dare I say Michigan's 2024 OL recruiting is… elite? And they're not done yet.
— Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) April 7, 2023
Kendrick Bell
brotha man!! welco〽️me bro, love💜🤞🏽#kcmo #GoBlue https://t.co/8ejdOCMgNf pic.twitter.com/k49lSnNeQ1
— Kendrick Bell (@kendrixkb8) April 7, 2023
Jacob Oden
Who next ??? https://t.co/wL5z6rB5yb
— Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) April 7, 2023
Luke Hamilton
Told y’all he was coming HOME〽️〽️@andrewsprague15 https://t.co/YtjFnj1TEF
— Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) April 7, 2023
Sean Callahan
Michigan pulls one of the top offensive linemen in the region in KC Rockhurst’s Andrew Sprague. He visited Lincoln multiple times in the last year. https://t.co/XfcAVikya7 https://t.co/mzcC0Wckzg
— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) April 7, 2023