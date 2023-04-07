Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing four-star Andrew Sprague

Michigan football continued its 2024 football recruiting hot streak on Friday afternoon.

The Wolverines bolstered to No.2 in the recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports Composite, after landing four-star offensive tackle, Andrew Sprague.

The 6-foot-8 recruit from Kansas City Rockhurst (MO) is the 160th-ranked prospect according to the composite ranking. He picked the maize and blue over some high-profile colleges like Wisconsin, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, USC, and many more.

Michigan has three offensive linemen currently in the class and Sprague is the highest-rated of the three. The Wolverines are still looking to add four-star offensive lineman Blake Frazier out of Texas too.

After Sprague committed to Michigan, Twitter erupted with reactions. Here are the best we could find.

Austin Meek

Andrew Sprague, four-star offensive tackle from Kansas City, commits to Michigan. This offensive line class is shaping up to be a special one. https://t.co/z3HnaNw2B2 — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) April 7, 2023

Brice Marich

#Michigan has quietly done a great job recruiting in the state of Missouri over years and Top247 OL Andrew Sprague is the latest example of those recruiting efforts: – RB Hassan Haskins

– WR Ronnie Bell

– WR Fred Moore

– ATH Kendrick Bell

– OL Andrew Sprague pic.twitter.com/EK9pRwhImU — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) April 7, 2023

PFF College

4️⃣⭐️ OT Andrew Sprague has committed to Michigan Sprague chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Missouri, Nebraska, among others Sprague is the 9th ranked OT in the 2024 class, per @On3Sports pic.twitter.com/8iaQIk7WVd — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 7, 2023

Hayes Fawcett

BREAKING: Four-Star OT Andrew Sprague tells me he has Committed to Michigan! The 6’8 275 OT from Kansas City, MO chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Mizzou, Nebraska, and others. He joins Michigan’s Top 5 Class in the ‘24 Team Rankings “It’s great to be a 〽️ichigan… pic.twitter.com/laDmXjF40h — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 7, 2023

Sherrone Moore

YES SIRRRR!!!!! The class just got a HUGE addition that loves nothing better then to SMASH! 2024 class not playing! #GoBlue🔵 #SMASH👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/4VJD0Ms3WX — Sherrone Moore (@Coach_SMoore) April 7, 2023

Michigan football

Ben Roebuck

The man of the hour, Andrew Sprague

Scott Bell

With Andrew Sprague's commitment, Michigan now has pledges from the B1G's top-ranked recruits at the following positions: -QB: Jadyn Davis

-TE: Hogan Hansen

-OT: Andrew Sprague

-S: Jacob Oden U-M also has pledges from the No. 2 RB (Jordan Marshall) & a top-5 IOL (Luke Hamilton) — Scott Bell (@sbell021) April 7, 2023

Josh Henschke

Dare I say Michigan's 2024 OL recruiting is… elite? And they're not done yet. — Josh Henschke (@JoshHenschke) April 7, 2023

Kendrick Bell

Jacob Oden

Who next ??? https://t.co/wL5z6rB5yb — Jacob Oden 4 ⭐️ ATH (@JacobOden4) April 7, 2023

Luke Hamilton

Sean Callahan

Michigan pulls one of the top offensive linemen in the region in KC Rockhurst’s Andrew Sprague. He visited Lincoln multiple times in the last year. https://t.co/XfcAVikya7 https://t.co/mzcC0Wckzg — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) April 7, 2023

