Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing three-star Cole Sullivan
Michigan football added to its top-ranked 2024 recruiting class on Friday evening when three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan committed to the Wolverines.
According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Sullivan is the 597th-ranked prospect in the nation and the 56th-ranked linebacker. The three-star recruit hails from Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) Central Catholic.
Sullivan picked Michigan over Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Stanford, and Duke.
The maize and blue now have 17 commitments for the cycle and there are a few other 2024 prospects who are Crystal Balled to go to Michigan. By adding Sullivan, the Wolverines have three linebackers committed to them in 2024.
After Sullivan committed to Michigan, Twitter exploded with excitement. From analysts giving their opinions to future Wolverine recruits sharing love.
Here are the best Twitter reactions to Michigan landing Cole Sullivan.
Brice Marich
New #Michigan commit Cole Sullivan 👀
This is the video I mentioned on the live recruiting podcast https://t.co/UUQfkkJUSB
— Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) May 13, 2023
Albert Karschnia
STEEL CITY!!! @CoachCPartridge is getting a DUDE in that LB Room!! There ain’t nothing better than being #Born2Play4Michigan 〽️💪 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/pRmeR9odKt
— Albert Karschnia (@AKarsch_UM) May 13, 2023
Kirk Campbell
Let’s GO! Big time get from the 412!#GoBlue〽️ pic.twitter.com/2mrS6RIX7Q
— Kirk Campbell (@CoachKCampbell) May 12, 2023
Aaron McMann
Cole Sullivan, a three-star inside linebacker from Pittsburgh, just verbally committed to Michigan. Assistant coach Chris Partridge’s first recruit since returning to Ann Arbor.
— Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) May 12, 2023
Matt Hartwell
Don’t sleep on Cole Sullivan. The Pitt native also held offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Utah, Cincinnati, and MSU (just to name a few). pic.twitter.com/F0TmzuZKrz
— 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) May 12, 2023
Hayes Fawcett
BREAKING: Class of 2024 LB Cole Sullivan has Committed to Michigan!
The 6’4 200 LB from Pittsburgh, PA chose the Wolverines over Notre Dame, Wisconsin, & others.
Sullivan is the 3rd LB commit in Michigan’s ‘24 Class 〽️https://t.co/VWUXoayZrG pic.twitter.com/1qFq2E8dZX
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2023
Michigan Football
#Born2Play4Michigan pic.twitter.com/hp03qbaJVu
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) May 12, 2023
EJ Holland
Notre Dame thought it had Cole Sullivan… until it didn’t.
Michigan scored another unexpected recruiting win over the Irish as it continues to show this cycle is different #GoBlue. https://t.co/UW2lWGCMQQ pic.twitter.com/8djbNl8YKc
— "EJ Holland" (@EJHollandOn3) May 13, 2023
Don Thomas
This is train is rolling. https://t.co/iAaKQ8THga
— Don Thomas (@REALDonThomas) May 12, 2023
Blake Frazier
welcome home family 〽️〽️ https://t.co/XyoNNmN6p8
— Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) May 12, 2023
Chris Bower
Cole Sullivan will be an NFL draft pick.
Save this tweet.
— Christopher Michael…..Bower (@ChrisBower10) May 13, 2023
Trevor McCue
Had fun with these for Cole Sullivan’s commitment.
Made a few more today, hope to show those soon. pic.twitter.com/ELzFNglJOx
— Trevor McCue (@trevormccue) May 13, 2023