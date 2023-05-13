Twitter reacts to Michigan football landing three-star Cole Sullivan

Trent Knoop
·2 min read

Michigan football added to its top-ranked 2024 recruiting class on Friday evening when three-star linebacker Cole Sullivan committed to the Wolverines.

According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Sullivan is the 597th-ranked prospect in the nation and the 56th-ranked linebacker. The three-star recruit hails from Pittsburgh (Pennsylvania) Central Catholic.

Sullivan picked Michigan over Wisconsin, Notre Dame, Stanford, and Duke.

The maize and blue now have 17 commitments for the cycle and there are a few other 2024 prospects who are Crystal Balled to go to Michigan. By adding Sullivan, the Wolverines have three linebackers committed to them in 2024.

After Sullivan committed to Michigan, Twitter exploded with excitement. From analysts giving their opinions to future Wolverine recruits sharing love.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to Michigan landing Cole Sullivan.

Brice Marich

Albert Karschnia

Kirk Campbell

Aaron McMann

Matt Hartwell

Hayes Fawcett

Michigan Football

EJ Holland

Don Thomas

Blake Frazier

Chris Bower

Trevor McCue

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire