Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's emotional post-game speech

Elizabeth Flores, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines Michigan Wolverines offensive lines coach Sherrone Moore gestures from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines Michigan Wolverines offensive lines coach Sherrone Moore gestures from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan's interim head coach, Sherrone Moore, was brought to tears after a significant victory over No. 10 Penn State. The Big Ten suspended Jim Harbaugh from coaching in the final three regular-season games, so the offensive coordinator stepped in as head coach for the crucial Week 11 matchup.

Jim Harbaugh's suspension is related to an ongoing NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation at Michigan.

In a post-game interview, Moore expressed his love for his team and his appreciation for Coach Harbaugh. Here is the best reactions from X (formerly known as Twitter).

A quick note that the speech uses NSFW language.

Why so serious: Big Ten's punishment for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan isn't all that bad

Best reaction for Moore's interview from X

Here are the best reactions from Sherrone Moore's post-game interview.

Some X users were quick to make Moore's post-game interview a meme.

How it all went down: Michigan vs. Penn State score: Wolverines dominate Nittany Lions without Jim Harbaugh

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sherrone Moore invokes Jim Harbaugh in emotional post-game speech