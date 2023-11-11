Twitter reacts to Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's emotional post-game speech

Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Michigan Wolverines Michigan Wolverines offensive lines coach Sherrone Moore gestures from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan's interim head coach, Sherrone Moore, was brought to tears after a significant victory over No. 10 Penn State. The Big Ten suspended Jim Harbaugh from coaching in the final three regular-season games, so the offensive coordinator stepped in as head coach for the crucial Week 11 matchup.

Jim Harbaugh's suspension is related to an ongoing NCAA investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation at Michigan.

In a post-game interview, Moore expressed his love for his team and his appreciation for Coach Harbaugh. Here is the best reactions from X (formerly known as Twitter).

A quick note that the speech uses NSFW language.

"Coach Harbaugh... I love the sh*t out of you man. I did this for you!"



Sherrone Moore breaks into tears while speaking with @JennyTaft after the @UMichFootball's win vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/JJYPKyA2sM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Why so serious: Big Ten's punishment for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan isn't all that bad

Best reaction for Moore's interview from X

Here are the best reactions from Sherrone Moore's post-game interview.

Incredibly touching tribute.



RIP Jim Harbaugh 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/g2Gyie8RSL — B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) November 11, 2023

Sherrone Moore poured his heart out after taking over for Jim Harbaugh vs. Penn State: 🥹pic.twitter.com/1Xmk14mzC7 — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) November 11, 2023

“First off, I want to thank the Lord”….proceeds to drop multiple F-bombs 😂 — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) November 11, 2023

Tell us about that time you coached Michigan in 2023



Sherrone Moore:pic.twitter.com/rZRh1yAXsI — Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) November 11, 2023

Sherrone Moore is out here crying, dropping f-bombs and winning football games pic.twitter.com/zLqvSJ2NyU — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 11, 2023

Some X users were quick to make Moore's post-game interview a meme.

When you see the boys during Thanksgiving break pic.twitter.com/Rm9q0GYfIj — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) November 11, 2023

“And yet we survived after being trapped for a month in an airless cave, besieged by vampires, dinosaurs, and a very distant third place Big Ten team, thanks to our Lord and savior Jim Harbaugh” https://t.co/KMdOrhYG3L — Samantha Bunten (@samanthabunten) November 11, 2023

How it all went down: Michigan vs. Penn State score: Wolverines dominate Nittany Lions without Jim Harbaugh

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sherrone Moore invokes Jim Harbaugh in emotional post-game speech