Twitter reacts to Michigan blundering the first half of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

You know what is almost as good as Ohio State winning a football game? When our rivals lay an egg and lose on a national stage. The game isn’t over yet, it’s just at halftime but nothing has gone well for the school that calls Ann Arbor their home

Prior to the game, ESPN’s College GameDay made their picks and not one of the selected TCU. Nobody really saw this coming but it was glorious to watch. Not only that, Twitter had a field day with the way our rivals played during the first half of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Take a look below at some of the best tweets during the first half as TCU is leading 21-6.

Former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee

One thing I learned about Mccarthyism was that it was all FAKE! — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) December 31, 2022

Reddit

Michigan, man — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022

Bleacher Report

Fox College Football

TCU's defense in the first quarter so far: 4th & Goal Stop ✅

PICK SIX TD ✅ What a start for @TCUFootball 🔒🐸 pic.twitter.com/07fyS6dMFQ — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2022

Reddit

Michigan: “We have the best offensive line in the country and will out-physical any team we play by running it down their throats.” Also Michigan: “lol playoff time, let’s do a Philly Special and try passing, what could go wrong here” — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022

TCU understanding the assignment

PICK 6 !!!!!! TOUCHDOWN, FROGS 🐸🐸🐸@ClarkJadarius WITH THE SNAG ON XICHIGAN'S FIRST PLAY OF THE DRIVE. 9:22 to go in the first quarter. #GoFrogs #DFWBig12Team #FiestaFrogs — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 31, 2022

Reddit

J.J. McCarthy not great at dissecting frogs for a biology major — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson

More Yahoo

Sports Illustraded’s Pat Forde

Michigan getting trucked in the first quarter of a playoff semifinal. Now a New Year's Eve tradition. (We'll see whether this one lasts.) — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) December 31, 2022

Message Board Geniuses

ESPN

Entering today, the Michigan defense had been on the field for just 15 total plays when trailing by 7+ points, the fewest in the FBS. Michigan is 3-15 under Jim Harbaugh when trailing by 14+ points — the wins came in 2016 vs Colorado, 2018 vs Northwestern and 2020 vs Rutgers. pic.twitter.com/VPE4hEqjHF — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2022

USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken

Did Michigan practice the last three weeks? — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) December 31, 2022

ESPN’s Pete Thamel

TCU is up 14-0 after an impressive move-the-chains 12-play, 76-yard drive for a touchdown. Michigan has one giant blunder (Pick 6) and one of the worst play calls of the postseason (Philly Special on fourth-and-goal). This is Michigan's biggest deficit of the season. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 31, 2022

Reddit

Go home Fiesta Bowl you're drunk — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022

SB Nation

this game is hilarious – michigan gets a turnover

– huge TD pass next play

– refs rule the receiver was down on the 1

– michigan fumbles it away immediately pic.twitter.com/RM8oUOmjPa — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 31, 2022

Yahoo Sports

Reddit

If fields were 98 yards long then Michigan is winning right now. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022

Pro Football Focus College

Lots of miscues by the Wolverines so far in this game😬 pic.twitter.com/JIn0ZVYWMj — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 31, 2022

ESPN

Entering today, Michigan had scored on 94% of its red zone drives this season (60-of-64), the 5th-highest rate in FBS. The Wolverines are currently 0-2 on red zone drives today. pic.twitter.com/C47OeedBii — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 31, 2022

no context college football

Reddit

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach

… what is Michigan doing today? — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 31, 2022

ESPN’s Pat McAfee

DUGGGGAN IS A DAWWWGGGG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 31, 2022

USA TODAY’s Doug Farrar

jim harbaugh at this very moment https://t.co/nTrGrILZvO — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) December 31, 2022

Yahoo Sports

The Athletic’s Jason Starrett

Jim Harbaugh has never overcome a deficit of 18 or more points to win a game as a college or NFL head coach. — Jason Starrett (@starrettjason) December 31, 2022

Reddit

Dahmer, who couldn’t cut it as an academic, had to drop out because he wasn’t smart enough to handle the rigors of college. Unlike a true Michigan Man, who actually finishes his multiple degrees before turning to mass killing. https://t.co/K3ytiPvkux pic.twitter.com/bPzkoStxZN — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) December 31, 2022

Bleacher Report

Michigan has some work to do 😴 #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/uv96fBZjc9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 31, 2022

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire