Twitter reacts to Michigan blundering the first half of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

3
Michael Chen
·4 min read

You know what is almost as good as Ohio State winning a football game? When our rivals lay an egg and lose on a national stage. The game isn’t over yet, it’s just at halftime but nothing has gone well for the school that calls Ann Arbor their home

Prior to the game, ESPN’s College GameDay made their picks and not one of the selected TCU. Nobody really saw this coming but it was glorious to watch. Not only that, Twitter had a field day with the way our rivals played during the first half of the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl. Take a look below at some of the best tweets during the first half as TCU is leading 21-6.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today

Former Ohio State linebacker Darron Lee

Reddit

Bleacher Report

Fox College Football

Reddit

TCU understanding the assignment

Reddit

Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson

More Yahoo

Sports Illustraded’s Pat Forde

Message Board Geniuses

ESPN

USA TODAY’s Dan Wolken

ESPN’s Pete Thamel

Reddit

SB Nation

Yahoo Sports

Reddit

Pro Football Focus College

ESPN

no context college football

Reddit

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach

ESPN’s Pat McAfee

USA TODAY’s Doug Farrar

Yahoo Sports

The Athletic’s Jason Starrett

Reddit

Bleacher Report

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire

Recommended Stories