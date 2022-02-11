Breaking News:

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers named NFL MVP for the second consecutive season.

Twitter reacts to Micah Parsons winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin McGuire
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Micah Parsons
    Micah Parsons
    American football player (1999-)
  • Saquon Barkley
    Saquon Barkley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons took home the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award for the 2021 season, as voted unanimously by AP voters. It was, perhaps, a foregone conclusion that Parsons would take home the award after a stellar season for the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but that was no reason to not celebrate the award in the Penn State Twitterspehere.

Penn State fans, players, coaches, and more shared their congratulations with Parsons, including a former rookie of the year, running back Saquon Barkley.

Parsons, of course, had his own reaction to share, with a warning for those standing in his way next season already being issued.

Here are some of the other reactions found on Twitter following Parsons’ latest achievement.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Recommended Stories