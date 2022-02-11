Twitter reacts to Micah Parsons winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons took home the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year Award for the 2021 season, as voted unanimously by AP voters. It was, perhaps, a foregone conclusion that Parsons would take home the award after a stellar season for the Dallas Cowboys after being drafted No. 12 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft, but that was no reason to not celebrate the award in the Penn State Twitterspehere.

Penn State fans, players, coaches, and more shared their congratulations with Parsons, including a former rookie of the year, running back Saquon Barkley.

Parsons, of course, had his own reaction to share, with a warning for those standing in his way next season already being issued.

🙏🏽 all glory to God🙏🏽 see you next year! #alwayshungry https://t.co/RjleeWKHxQ — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 11, 2022

Here are some of the other reactions found on Twitter following Parsons’ latest achievement.

Story continues

The first words in Micah Parsons’ acceptance speech? “PENN STATE!” pic.twitter.com/xxPqm6Fcox — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 11, 2022

Y’all hear those #WeAre chants? 🔵⚪️ — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 11, 2022

Micah Parsons was awarded AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year tonight. Parsons is the first ever Cowboy to take home AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the year honors. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) February 11, 2022

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons has become the first player in franchise history to win AP Defensive Rookie of the Year. He won unanimously. Fifty of 50 votes. Brilliant start to bright NFL future. https://t.co/2HTjMxK71o — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) February 11, 2022

This season, only one player in the NFL had:

• 13+ Sacks

• 65+ Tackles

• 30+ QB Hits

• 20+ Tackles for Loss That player is Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. What a debut season for the @dallascowboys star. pic.twitter.com/Br5yXMYD9k — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2022

Micah Parsons is the first defensive rookie to be a unanimous choice in NFL history. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2022

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.