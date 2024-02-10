Advertisement

Twitter reacts to Micah Parsons ripping Steelers LB T.J. Watt

Curt Popejoy
·2 min read
4

For whatever reason, this season’s Defensive Player of the Year Award was highly controversial and the win by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett over Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt seems to have everyone speaking up.

One guy who had a lot to say was Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. He claimed that Watt isn’t a Top 5 pass rusher and this of course got social media abuzz. Here are some of our favorite posts about Parson’s comments.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire