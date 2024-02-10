Twitter reacts to Micah Parsons ripping Steelers LB T.J. Watt

For whatever reason, this season’s Defensive Player of the Year Award was highly controversial and the win by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett over Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt seems to have everyone speaking up.

One guy who had a lot to say was Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons. He claimed that Watt isn’t a Top 5 pass rusher and this of course got social media abuzz. Here are some of our favorite posts about Parson’s comments.

Micah parsons already showin signs of CTE sad https://t.co/AQjkAIXgkC — Ryan (@ryan_sayti) February 10, 2024

Micah Parsons is the most overrated defensive player in the NFL 🤷‍♂️ — Slick Deuceman (@THEbrandonJ87) February 10, 2024

Me as soon as Micah Parsons left TJ Watt off his top 5 edge rushers and said Alex Highsmith was even better pic.twitter.com/1TEuaCS592 — Fillipponi’s Source (@OConnor7) February 10, 2024

Micah Parsons saying TJ Watt gets no additional blocking attention and then referencing the Titans game makes perfect sense, of course that big crybaby doesn’t know what he’s talking about, he’s been delusional his whole career. pic.twitter.com/5IoCpG9wNp — beetle58 (@bjuice58) February 10, 2024

Micah Parsons needs to stop running his mouth. Cowboys fans, get your man… https://t.co/qmGj2xqkj3 — Tito in Richmond Hill (@T_RIVE22) February 10, 2024

Someone tell Micah Parsons it's called defensive player of the year. Not pass rush win rate player of the year. — Roger Sleeth (@resleeth) February 10, 2024

I understand Micah Parsons slandering TJ Watt. He's standing united with Myles Garrett. Guys that mostly disappeared after Thanksgiving need to stick together. — Donny Football (@DonChed54) February 9, 2024

Micah Parsons was asked via The Zach Gelb Show to rank his top 5 edge rushers. He left TJ Watt out. 24 hours ago he said to stop looking at the stats when comparing players. Today, he says to “look at the stats” and the “stats don’t lie” as his reasoning why he doesn’t… pic.twitter.com/CgbxOaG1ev — Steelers Network (@SteelersNetwork) February 9, 2024

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire