Twitter reacts to Max Christie being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers

Michigan State guard Max Christie was selected with the No. 35 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft. Coincidentally, No. 35 is the same pick that the Golden State Warriors selected Draymond Green with. If Christie can follow Green’s path in the NBA, he will be very successful.

The Spartan guard will be heading to Los Angeles, where he will play alongside Lebron James and Anthony Davis, among others, for one of the most iconic franchises in the NBA.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Max Christie being selected by the Lakers:

Another 35th pick from Michigan State. History says he’s going to be an All-Star 🤷🏿‍♂️ — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 24, 2022

35th pick in the NBA draft for 2012 and 2022: pic.twitter.com/hTQYWBS4h0 — sarge (@sarge__msu) June 24, 2022

MAX CHRISTIE IS A LAKER — MSU Sports Daily (@daily_msu) June 24, 2022

Max Christie goes No. 35 overall to the Lakers. Not bad. Now it's on him to develop into an NBA player. But getting drafted that high, the Lakers will be invested in him. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) June 24, 2022

LEGGO #SpartanDawg 💪💚 Hope you get every bit of success at the next level! https://t.co/pRaMxd6QSY — Anthony 💩 (@TheRealSharty) June 24, 2022

Dream Come True pic.twitter.com/B9VMNqHPQk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 24, 2022

LFG Maxxxx babbyyyyyyy they sleep it’s time to wake em up brother Congrats ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🤞🏾🤞🏾 — Marcus Bingham Jr (@marcusbingham0) June 24, 2022

I don’t know who Max Christie is, I just know he’s going to help the Lakers win a championship next year. — Christian Rivas (@RadRivas) June 24, 2022

Outstanding pick for the Lakers — Max Christie, 19, was a top-30 player and projected 1st-rounder on plenty of draft boards. 6'6 wing, elite shot mechanics, natural off-ball mover with potential to be a top-notch defender. The rare one-and-done Michigan State guy https://t.co/1GC6W1BaHl — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) June 24, 2022

Lakers just got a steal in Max Christie 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vtzOfHLtOC — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) June 24, 2022

Max Christie can literally do everything offensively, welcome to the Lakers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2nLVXvZRoq — ⁶ʟᴇʙʀᴏɴᴄʜɪᴛɪꜱ🌟 (@RunItBron) June 24, 2022

The Lakers getting Max Christie is why you buy into the second round. — Maxwell Baumbach (@BaumBoards) June 24, 2022

Max Christie gets drafted by the lakers. I love this pick. He’s really good defensively with length and then his upside as a shooter is extremely high. Shown flashes as a shot-maker. Will be used as a 3&D wing in the NBA with some flashes of off the dribble shooting. — Global Scouting (@GlobalScouting_) June 24, 2022

