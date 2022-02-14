Twitter reacts: Matthew Stafford, former Georgia stars win Super Bowl

James Morgan
·2 min read
Los Angeles Rams Matthew Stafford got the job done late in the Super Bowl. He threw a touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp with under two minutes left and the Rams never relinquished their lead from there on out.

Stafford along with fellow former Georgia Bulldog running back Sony Michel, linebacker Leonard Floyd, offensive assistant Nick Jones, and running back coach Thomas Brown helped the Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Matthew Stafford finished with 283 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. He overcame throwing two interceptions. Leonard Floyd sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and finished with five tackles.

Sony Michel finished with two carries for two yards. Now, Michel has two Super Bowl rings. The Rams struggled to run the football all night, but Matthew Stafford helped Los Angeles overcome their lackluster rushing performance.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Stafford and company winning the Super Bowl:

Stafford had an incredible no-look pass to help the Rams win:

Sony Michel will be a free agent this offseason:

