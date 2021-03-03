Twitter reacts to Matt Nagy’s offseason press conference

Alyssa Barbieri
·3 min read
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy met with the media on Tuesday for his annual pre-Scouting Combine press conference. But while there’s no Combine this year, Nagy was still peppered with questions about his team’s direction in 2021.

Nagy raved about new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, as well as the hirings of newcomers Mike Pettine and Tom Herman to help on defense and offense, respectively.

When the topic of quarterback came up, Nagy reiterated what general manager Ryan Pace said in that they aren’t ruling out Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles as the starter. But everything is indeed on the table — be it through free agency, the NFL draft or even a trade.

Twitter had plenty to say about Nagy’s press conference, which they appeared to enjoy more than Pace’s presser just before it. Still, it wasn’t exactly a glowing review.

