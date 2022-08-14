Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera’s head kick KO of Dominick Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Marlon Vera
    Ecuadorian mixed martial arts fighter
  • Dominick Cruz
    American mixed martial artist

Marlon Vera earned his biggest victory to date on Saturday when he defeated Dominick Cruzin the UFC on ESPN 41 main event.

Vera (20-7-1 MMA, 14-6 UFC) continued to add to his case for a bantamweight title shot with a fourth-round knockout win over former UFC/WEC champ Cruz (24-4 MMA, 7-3 UFC) in their headlining bout at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

“Chito” has now won 10 of his past 12 fights, and added a second UFC champ’s name to his resume alongside Frankie Edgar.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Vera’s victory over Cruz at UFC on ESPN 41.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

UFC

UFC

UFC

Nick Kalikas

Sherdog

Cageside Press

Ryan Clark

Gorgeous George

Nick Kalikas

Marcus Kowal

Michael Carroll

Aljamain Sterling

Teddy Atlas

Gorgeous George

Nick Kalikas

Tim Elliott

Aljamain Sterling

Teddy Atlas

Caposa

Eric Nicksick

Belal Muhammad

Chris Camozzi

Fight Ghost

Simon Samano

Nick Kalikas

UFC

Mike Bohn

MMA Junkie

Brett Okamoto

Belal Muhammad

Boston Salmon

Eric Nicksick

Brian Campbell

Ryan Clark

UFC

Nolan King

UFC

Tanner Boser

Jessy Jess

Shaheen Al-Shatti

Aaron Bronsteter

Teddy Atlas

UFC

Helen Yee

Simon Samano

Derek Brunson

Aljamain Sterling

Adrian Yanez

Walt Harris

1

1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Recommended Stories