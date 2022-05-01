Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera’s bloody win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 35
Marlon Vera achieved his first octagon main event win on Saturday when he defeated Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 35.
Vera (19-7-1 MMA, 13-6 UFC) continued to elevated in the bantamweight division courtesy of a bloody unanimous decision victory over Font (19-6 MMA, 9-5 UFC) in the headliner at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Vera’s victory over Font at UFC on ESPN 35.
MMA Junkie
It's time! The #UFCVegas53 main event is moments away with Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera in a crucial bantamweight contender bout.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/zkQ8Xbf93X pic.twitter.com/InXcs1qoXI
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 1, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFCFightNight Main Event Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
Marlon Vera -120
Rob Font +100@UFC | @espn | @ESPNPlus | #UFCVegas53 💰
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) May 1, 2022
UFC
Heading to the Octagon for his first main event 💪
[ @ChitoVeraUFC | #UFCVegas53 ] pic.twitter.com/OlOvV302jc
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
UFC
Locked in 🔒
[ @RobSFont | #UFCVegas53 ] pic.twitter.com/l7usBq7S7Q
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
UFC
Get ready for 𝐌𝐀𝐈𝐍 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐓 💯 ! #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/yCxelDKcxI
— UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) May 1, 2022
Kamaru Usman
I ain’t gonna lie… I love watching @RobSFont #UFCVegas53 👊🏿👊🏿
— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) May 1, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
HERE WE GO!!! #UFCVegas53
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022
Henry Cejudo
I’m excited for this main event @chitoveraUFC vs @RobSFont. Two uber talented bantamweights. Could go either way! #UFCVegas53
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022
Nolan King
Is it always this loud in the UFC Apex? These final two fights have had quite the audible crowds. #UFCVegas53
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 1, 2022
Charles Rosa
My guy @RobSFont hands 🔥 looking smooth #BostonStrong #UFCVegas53
— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) May 1, 2022
John Hyon Ko
Font is doing an incredible job picking his shots and landing with impact. The uppercut has been slick. #UFCVegas53
— John Hyon Ko (@JHKMMA) May 1, 2022
Mike Jackson
Chito like, punch yourself out, bro. #UFCVegas53
— Mike Jackson, Esq. (@TheTruthJackson) May 1, 2022
UFC
Round 1 ✅
[ #UFCVegas53 | We're LIVE on @ESPN ] pic.twitter.com/hX5g6uG4dJ
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Henry Cejudo
Fast start for Font. Mixing in uppercuts with his terrific jabs. Need more movement out of Chito. #UFCVegas53
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022
Brian Kelleher
Font looks on point
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 1, 2022
Eric Nicksick
Great first round for Font, and making Vera pay for the linear guard with the sharp uppercuts. #UFCVegas53
— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 1, 2022
Belal Muhammad
Them cartel boys can box
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022
Danny Segura
Chito needs to turn this into an MMA fight. I do believe he's the more well-rounded fighter. But if he fights Font's fight, which is primarily boxing, then he'll fall behind on the scorecards.
Chito needs to find the switch and change the type of fight we're seeing. #UFCVegas53
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) May 1, 2022
Dan Tom
Font’s output dropping every time Vera goes southpaw it seems… he could use more of that look since it’ll be the first time Font’s meaningfully seen it in the octagon
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 1, 2022
Brian Kelleher
If font doesn’t fade this is impressive pace man
— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) May 1, 2022
UFC
SAVED BY THE BELL 🔔 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/qpx31Wucmn
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Farah Hannoun
Woww Chito just made this fight a whole lot more interesting! #UFCVegas53
— Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) May 1, 2022
Henry Cejudo
What a finish to the round! Ridiculous pace so far. We got ourselves a fight! #UFCVegas53
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
What a fight!!! ITs only round 2 !! #UFCVegas53
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022
Nolan King
Man, Font was on his way to winning Round 2 but Vera said NOPE. He drops Font badly late in the round. Nearly finished things off, so 19-19. #UFCVegas53
— Nolan King (@mma_kings) May 1, 2022
UFC
Chito CAN'T WAIT for round 3 to get started 🍿
[ @ChitoVeraUFC | #UFCVegas53 ] pic.twitter.com/Qdk0B0mB2u
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Billy Quarantillo
What a scrapppppp #UFCVegas53
— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) May 1, 2022
Miesha Tate
@RobSFont vs @chitoveraUFC is 🔥 right now #UFCvegas @ufc
— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) May 1, 2022
Chris Leben
This fight is stuck in 5th gear!! #UFCVegas53 @ufc Font / Vera
— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) May 1, 2022
Eric Nicksick
Chito’s kicks vs Font’s jab. 💯#UFCVegas53
— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 1, 2022
Belal Muhammad
Jon’s team font.. bisping is team chito and Cruz is wondering if cormier is studying right now
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) May 1, 2022
UFC
ROB SURVIVES & WE'RE GOING TO THE FOURTH 🤯 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/aNAXVL4vv9
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
Twice now Font lost the RD at the very end. Vera 2-1 going to the 4th. #UFCVegas53
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022
Matheus Aquino
Font's strategy of beating up Vera for 4:50 and then get almost finished in the last 10 seconds of each round is the worst I've ever seen.
— Matheus Aquino (@MatheusDCAquino) May 1, 2022
Henry Cejudo
Font with more output, but Chito is WAY more unpredictable on the feet. Vera finding his spots and making them count! #UFCVegas53
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
I always say hit to hurt !!! All those landed strikes and look what happened!! #UFCVegas53
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) May 1, 2022
Casey O'Neill
This fight is great so far ! #UFCVegas53
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) May 1, 2022
Sean Sheehan
Man, Chito looks like he hasn't been punched. Insane durability. #UFCVegas53
— Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) May 1, 2022
UFC
This is your reminder that you kneed to be watching this fight 🍿 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/LitihM1s8U
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Luke Thomas
Font almost certainly started hot because he had to. Font's a professional in every way, so to miss weight signals a likely injury, also indicating his cardio may not be there. But now we're late in the fight and that bill is coming due.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) May 1, 2022
Scott Fontana
R4 10-9 Vera. Again, immediate impact is outweighs cumulative. 39-37 for him now. #UFCVegas53
— Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) May 1, 2022
Dan Tom
Vera looks to have a knockout stuck in his head now, but I just want him to finish (almost more for the sake of Font’s face more than my bets tbh). Hope Font is ok… #UFCVegas53
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) May 1, 2022
Henry Cejudo
Chito is always looking for the finish, not just the win. Difference in the fight so far. #UFCVegas53
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022
Gilbert Burns
Wow 🤩 @chitoveraUFC is putting a show ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) May 1, 2022
Sergio Pettis
Had Font coming in but holy shit Vera is on one right now 🔥😳
— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) May 1, 2022
Erick Nicksick
This is an amazing fight by both men! 👏🏼👏🏼 #UFCVegas53
— Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) May 1, 2022
UFC
This output is just absurd. #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/8cUNzEcxQC
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
Brett Okamoto
Chito Vera turns Rob Font into something out of a horror movie. He was in a different kind of zone tonight. And Font went after him, pressured him, smothered him, hit him with a lot of offense early. And Chito ran away with that thing. Man, what a performance.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 1, 2022
Aljamain Sterling
This division is Funking GOOD!! #UFCVegas53
— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) May 1, 2022
UFC
Somehow we go the distance – who takes the W in this instant classic? #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/bgO7i9pK6z
— UFC (@ufc) May 1, 2022
MMA Junkie
#UFCVegas53 results: Marlon Vera (@ChitoVeraUFC) def. Rob Font via unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46)
Play-by-play: https://t.co/zkQ8Xbf93X pic.twitter.com/q6EOD2SPTY
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 1, 2022
Henry Cejudo
What an insane pace for 25 minutes! Opportunistic offense from Chito, historic output from Font. What a war! Way to represent the bantamweights! #UFCVegas53
— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 1, 2022
Angela Hill
Goddamn that was a great fucking fight! Huge congrats to @chitoveraUFC, insane skill and toughness from them both. pic.twitter.com/MweunYp9Qw
— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) May 1, 2022
Danny Segura
Historic night for Chito Vera.
He becomes the first Ecuadorian to headline a UFC event. And he got it done by dismantling a top-5 opponent. 🇪🇨👏 #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/87SQeO59lM
— Danny Segura (@dannyseguratv) May 1, 2022
John Morgan
After a brilliant performance in his first UFC main event, Marlon @chitoveraUFC had a message to send: “I’ll be a world champion one day.” #UFCVegas53 pic.twitter.com/vF2ZyQLTdw
— John Morgan (@JohnMorgan_MMA) May 1, 2022
