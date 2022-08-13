Twitter reacts to Marcus Mariota’s first preseason game with the Atlanta Falcons

For an Oregon Ducks fan, there are few things more enjoyable than watching Marcus Mariota getting a chance to play football and prove what he’s capable of.

After his legendary career in Eugene that resulted in a Heisman Trophy, the NFL career has been somewhat frustrating for Mariota. An injury-riddled stint with the Tennessee Titans saw a few high moments, such as his performance in the playoffs, but there were many low moments as well. In the end, Mariota was replaced by Ryan Tannehill, and left to be the back-up to Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Until this year. Now, Mariota has a chance to be the starting QB of the Atlanta Falcons and prove what he can do. He got his first taste once again on Friday night in the team’s first preseason game of the season, and though he didn’t play much, it was enough to get Oregon fans going.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter from the game:

The Highlight

The Atlanta Diet

Someone give Marcus Mariota a daily scrip for lemon pepper wings he is going to need to bulk up to survive — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) August 12, 2022

Alternate Angle

This angle of Marcus Mariota's first TD in a Falcons uniform 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/sd8wl6lWSL — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) August 12, 2022

Reasonable Expectations

i know it's early but marcus mariota is going to run for 1000 yards this season — Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly) August 12, 2022

Another Highlight

Former Duck Marcus Mariota with a nice pass to former Trojan Drake Londonpic.twitter.com/Taf9biNOpw — SuperWest Sports (@SuperWestSports) August 12, 2022

Heart and Dedications

https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1558217751365402625

Got that Dog In Him

Marcus Mariota carrying the ball in the preseason pic.twitter.com/eaL31R7zri — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 12, 2022

Something to consider...

Marcus Mariota is going to be a very sneaky fantasy option for however long he is the starter — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 12, 2022

For those who indulge...

Note to self: Wager on the OVER Marcus Mariota rush yards Week 1 against New Orleans. Whatever it is. — Brad Evans (@NoisyHuevos) August 12, 2022

