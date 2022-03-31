Twitter reacts to Malcolm Jenkins retirement

One of the best Ohio State defensive backs to ever suit up in the scarlet and gray is retiring from football after 13 fantastic seasons. The former consensus All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner in college went to the NFL as a first-round draft pick and was named to three Pro-Bowls and won two Super Bowls, one with the Saints and one with the Eagles.

There was no mistaking that Jenkins was on the tail-end of his career, but his retirement that was annouced on “The Pivot” podcast podcast did come as a bit of a surprise.

Buckeye Nation and many others in the game of football were quick to react on Twitter in remembering his playing days and congratulating him such a long, illustrious career.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Jenkins deciding to hang up the cleats.

Gene Smith - OSU Athletic Director

Congrats on a great career!! https://t.co/2ro9dEPRzr — Gene Smith (@OSU_AD) March 30, 2022

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Cameron Heyward

My brotha @MalcolmJenkins I first want to say congrats on your retirement and I had the privilege to play alongside you in college! You are great man that I know will thrive at the next chapter of your life. Rest up! Now you get to watch some @OhioStateFB football!! — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) March 30, 2022

Former Eagles defensive back Brian Dawkins

Congratulations and WELL DONE DOGGONIT!! 👊🏾 https://t.co/daLVBcSFx2 — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) March 30, 2022

The Philadelphia Eagles

Story continues

A leader on and off the field. Congratulations on an incredible career, @MalcolmJenkins! pic.twitter.com/gMP96eBfpx — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 30, 2022

More from the Philadelphia Eagles

For more highlights, visit https://t.co/Sgw2lqUrdm. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 30, 2022

Current Eagles cornerback Darius Slay

Eagles Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Lurie

New Orleans Saints

27 is leaving a legacy on and off of the field ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/4CvJLJRZ76 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2022

Current Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The um ... NFL

Jenkins was drafted by the @Saints in 2009. He helped lead New Orleans to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history in his rookie season. pic.twitter.com/dRsZ3f5I8R — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2022

More from the Saints

New Orleans Saints safety @MalcolmJenkins announces his retirement from pro football Story: https://t.co/oc6wBOdTxZ pic.twitter.com/LspEs6dQbw — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 30, 2022

THE Ohio State football program

What a career @MalcolmJenkins! • All-American

• Jim Thorpe Award Winner

• 13 Pro Seasons

• 2x Super Bowl Champ Enjoy retirement ☝️#DevelopedHere pic.twitter.com/khRSLQZ5zz — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) March 30, 2022

Former Saints receiver Lance Moore

Congrats my brotha, and welcome to the other side. Proud of all you’ve accomplished on and off of the field! — Lance Moore (@LanceMoore16) March 30, 2022

NFL insider, Iam Rapoport

