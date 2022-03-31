Twitter reacts to Malcolm Jenkins retirement

Phil Harrison
·3 min read
In this article:
One of the best Ohio State defensive backs to ever suit up in the scarlet and gray is retiring from football after 13 fantastic seasons. The former consensus All-American and Jim Thorpe Award winner in college went to the NFL as a first-round draft pick and was named to three Pro-Bowls and won two Super Bowls, one with the Saints and one with the Eagles.

There was no mistaking that Jenkins was on the tail-end of his career, but his retirement that was annouced on “The Pivot” podcast podcast did come as a bit of a surprise.

Buckeye Nation and many others in the game of football were quick to react on Twitter in remembering his playing days and congratulating him such a long, illustrious career.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Jenkins deciding to hang up the cleats.

Gene Smith - OSU Athletic Director

Former Ohio State defensive lineman Cameron Heyward

Former Eagles defensive back Brian Dawkins

The Philadelphia Eagles

More from the Philadelphia Eagles

Current Eagles cornerback Darius Slay

Eagles Chairman and CEO, Jeffrey Lurie

New Orleans Saints

Current Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson

The um ... NFL

More from the Saints

THE Ohio State football program

Former Saints receiver Lance Moore

NFL insider, Iam Rapoport

