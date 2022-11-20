Twitter reacts to LSU’s 41-10 Senior Night win over UAB

The Tigers gave their seniors a good sendoff in what will be at least some of their final games in Death Valley.

After a brief back-and-forth early in the game, LSU took control in a 41-10 win over UAB that moved it to 9-2 on the year. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to form in the win, accounting for more than 400 yards of total offense. Noah Cain had his most productive game of the season, as well, finding the end zone three times.

The win was a nice tuneup before LSU will hit the road in the regular season finale to take on Texas A&M. Regardless of the outcome in that game, the Tigers will then head to Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

Here were the best reactions from Saturday night’s win on social media.

Really impressed with the performance the LSU offense is putting together on a night where they would have every excuse in the world to come out flat — T-Bob Hebert (@TBob53) November 20, 2022

Vols fans spent a lotta time arguing with LSU fans last week about who makes the playoff. They'll never get that time back. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 20, 2022

If LSU didn't control its own destiny this morning, it will after this Tennessee loss goes final. — Will (@rozenwill) November 20, 2022

Any LSU fan who sits through four quarters tonight deserves the ultimate form of respect — Glen West (@glenwest21) November 19, 2022

We are so prepared for the weather tonight pic.twitter.com/mRu54LPC9A — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) November 20, 2022

I’m pretty sure every fumble committed by LSU this year has either been by John Emery or a punt returner — Evan Saacks (@evansaacks) November 20, 2022

Is LSU the best team in the SEC? People are asking — Megan (@MeganMakinMoney) November 20, 2022

For all the talk of LSU’s defense struggling, the Tigers are limiting the nation’s leading Rusher to 17 yards on 7 carries — Preston Guy (@PGuy_77) November 20, 2022

An LSU QB has rushed for 75 yards & passed for 225 yards in a game 4x since 2000. Joe Burrow 2x & Jayden Daniels 2x Daniels has it in the 1st half tonight. — Drew Porche (@TalentStats) November 20, 2022

This is the first time LSU has beaten Auburn, Alabama and UAB all in the same season. — Carlos (@RealCarlosO1) November 20, 2022

