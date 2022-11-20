Twitter reacts to LSU’s 41-10 Senior Night win over UAB

Tyler Nettuno
·2 min read

The Tigers gave their seniors a good sendoff in what will be at least some of their final games in Death Valley.

After a brief back-and-forth early in the game, LSU took control in a 41-10 win over UAB that moved it to 9-2 on the year. Quarterback Jayden Daniels returned to form in the win, accounting for more than 400 yards of total offense. Noah Cain had his most productive game of the season, as well, finding the end zone three times.

The win was a nice tuneup before LSU will hit the road in the regular season finale to take on Texas A&M. Regardless of the outcome in that game, the Tigers will then head to Atlanta to face the Georgia Bulldogs.

Here were the best reactions from Saturday night’s win on social media.

