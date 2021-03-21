Twitter reacts to Lonzo Ball’s iced out chain on bench vs. Nuggets

Lonzo Ball was not active for Sunday’s afternoon game against the Denver Nuggets, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t have Twitter buzzing.

Ball has always had an eye for fashion, something a quick look at his Instagram would confirm. Sitting on the sideline on Sunday, though, Ball did not take the subtle approach while being out, instead sporting an iced out diamond necklace.

During the first quarter of the matinee game, the Fox Sports New Orleans feed panned to Ball on the sideline to discuss his absence, revealing his wardrobe for the game for the first time.

Ball was also shone in his bling reacting to Jaxson Hayes’ monster poster dunk on PJ Dozier in the second quarter.

Jaxson Hayes just destroyed PJ Dozier pic.twitter.com/9Dyrn2JIrc — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) March 21, 2021

Twitter reacted accordingly to Ball’s necklace and outfit.

Pelicans first-quarter stats: Turnovers: 9 Diamonds in Lonzo's chain: 9,000 — Christian Clark (@cclark3000) March 21, 2021

Lonzo's chain is extra icyyyy. ❄️❄️❄️ — Twitch.tv/BallThatWay (@BallThatWay) March 21, 2021

That boy zo chain drippin huh — DeeFromTrishell (@DeeFromTrishell) March 21, 2021

That ice on Zo tho 🔥 — J-Strokes (@BlackJStrokes) March 21, 2021

I just got blinded by Lonzo's ice and I'm nowhere near Denver. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) March 21, 2021

No word on if Ball’s ice is causing any issues for the players on the court.