Twitter reacts to Lithuania upsetting Team USA: ‘World champions’
Lithuania stunned Team USA 110-104 in Group J for the Round of 16 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.
Despite Anthony Edwards’ 35-point win, Lithuania was unstoppable from deep and ended up clinching the No. 1 seed.
Team USA will advance as the No. 2 seed of Group J and play against Italy in the quarterfinals.
🇱🇹 LITHUANIA DEFEAT 🇺🇸 TEAM USA FOR THE SHOCK OF THE TOURNAMENT? 😱#FIBAWC #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/3zSxQmjJIG
— BasketNews (@BasketNews_com) September 3, 2023
Final score:
110 — Lithuania
104 — USA
Lithuania out-rebounded Team USA 43-27. pic.twitter.com/lifTvmm8J4
— StatMuse (@statmuse) September 3, 2023
LITHUANIA STUNS TEAM USA 😳 pic.twitter.com/hlgjFqnU46
— ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2023
LITHUANIA DEFEATS TEAM USA 110-104 😳 pic.twitter.com/1IRB7pcK6h
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2023
Lithuania, a country of just 2.8 million people (less than Quezon City), just beat Team USA.
What a game this was! 🇱🇹
— Ryan Alba (@_alba__) September 3, 2023