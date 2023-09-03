Twitter reacts to Lithuania upsetting Team USA: ‘World champions’

Lithuania stunned Team USA 110-104 in Group J for the Round of 16 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Despite Anthony Edwards’ 35-point win, Lithuania was unstoppable from deep and ended up clinching the No. 1 seed.

Team USA will advance as the No. 2 seed of Group J and play against Italy in the quarterfinals.

Final score: 110 — Lithuania

104 — USA Lithuania out-rebounded Team USA 43-27. pic.twitter.com/lifTvmm8J4 — StatMuse (@statmuse) September 3, 2023

LITHUANIA STUNS TEAM USA 😳 pic.twitter.com/hlgjFqnU46 — ESPN (@espn) September 3, 2023

LITHUANIA DEFEATS TEAM USA 110-104 😳 pic.twitter.com/1IRB7pcK6h — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 3, 2023

Lithuania, a country of just 2.8 million people (less than Quezon City), just beat Team USA. What a game this was! 🇱🇹 — Ryan Alba (@_alba__) September 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype