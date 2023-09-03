Twitter reacts to Lithuania upsetting Team USA: ‘World champions’

Dionysis Aravantinos
·1 min read

Lithuania stunned Team USA 110-104 in Group J for the Round of 16 in the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Despite Anthony Edwards’ 35-point win, Lithuania was unstoppable from deep and ended up clinching the No. 1 seed.

Team USA will advance as the No. 2 seed of Group J and play against Italy in the quarterfinals.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype