Twitter reacts to LiAngelo Ball dropping 22 points in G League debut

LiAngelo Ball, the middle brother of Lonzo and LaMelo, on Friday produced 22 points during his debut with the Greensboro Swarm in the NBA G League regular-season opener.

Ball, 22, finished the contest shooting 9-of-13 from the field, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range, in the 128-117 loss to the Birmingham Squadron. He also added one rebound and one assist in 24 minutes of work off of the bench.

He did most of his work behind the 3-point line but also was active in cutting to the basket, and working inside. Ball was also able to drive into the paint and finish at the rim to cap off a strong debut with the Swarm.

LiAngelo Ball went CRAZY in his debut with the @greensboroswarm 22 pts (9-13 fg) in 24 min off the bench pic.twitter.com/bRlbao0fZn — NBA G League (@nbagleague) November 6, 2021

Ball averaged 9.6 points, two rebounds and 1.6 steals in five games with the Charlotte Hornets in the Las Vegas Summer League. He was said to have impressed his coaches and teammates during his stay over the summer and was a lock to join the Swarm this season.

The Hornets signed him to an Exhibit 10 contract during training camp and cut him the following day, a move designed to funnel him to the Swarm. However, the Swarm no longer held his rights because of a procedural issue so they were forced to select him in the G League draft.

His strong debut had plenty of fans talking on social media afterward.

JT Thor and @LiAngeloBall were impressive in their G-League debuts 😤 pic.twitter.com/TdYYobgTzo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2021

LiAngelo Ball should at minimum be on a two way — Mike Stauffer (@2Kstauff) November 6, 2021

liangelo ball had 22 pts tonight in the season opening loss for the greensboro swarm, he didn't start but played 24 minutes. jt thor had 34 pts — Zach Aldridge (@wzaldridge) November 6, 2021

LiAngelo Ball Tonight: • 22 Points

• 1 Rebound

• 1 Assist

• 9-13 FG (69.2%)

• 4-7 3PT (57.1)

• 84.6 TS%!!!

• 84.6 eFG% League Him!!! pic.twitter.com/pRHgV73Kk2 — 🔮 (@AllStarLonzo) November 6, 2021

Liangelo Ball had 22 points tonight in his first game in the g league. OFF THE BENCH. Give him his damn respect. — LONZOBULL🚨 (@stepbackZO2) November 6, 2021

LiAngelo Ball is a professional scorer man. League him — My fault OG (@UnoriginalFC) November 6, 2021

What more does @LiAngeloBall have to show lol he is making it look easy 🤷🏽‍♂️ — blkcaviar (@watsonstev) November 6, 2021

So happy for liangelo ball@LiAngeloBall 💯 — Owuraku (@Kukuu_yba) November 6, 2021

Bro just sign liangelo ball already guaranteed 5 3pm per game!!!! — Alec Jorge (@alecjooorge) November 6, 2021

The @Lakers could really use @LiAngeloBall. They need to go scoop him from the Hornets. — Rémy Martin (@215GtownKid) November 6, 2021

I love Lavar Ball always have. He’s been right the entire time. All he’s done is love and talk up his sons who he’s insanely proud of. Can’t wait for LiAngelo. He’s gonna make it. — Garrett Fuller (@GarrettDFuller) November 6, 2021

Story continues

Ball and the Swarm return to action on Saturday once again against the Squadron. The contest can be streamed starting at 7 p.m. EDT.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related