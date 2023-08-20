Twitter reacts to Lewis Cine’s performance with some calling him a bust

During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, there was a lot of discussion about Lewis Cine.

The Vikings’ first-round pick in 2022, Cine only played two defensive snaps before breaking his leg in week four. Reps are crucial for Cine during this preseason, as they are needed for his growth.

Fans are split on Cine’s future. There is a loud segment of the fanbase that is calling him a bust, including Sumer Sports’ Eric Eager, who opined about that during the game.

Lewis Cine appears to not have the instincts to play deep or the physicality to play near the LOS. A whiff. https://t.co/ecUq2UYbaP — Eric Eager 📊🏈 (@ericeager_) August 20, 2023

Social media is filled with differing opinions on Cine

Fans are calling Cine a bust

Kwesi is the worst GM in the NFL. This guy is a certified bum. The Lewis Cine draft day trade looked bad then, looks 10x worse today. Worst draft in Vikings history. — Aaron (@Aaron_Dempewolf) August 20, 2023

Lewis cine hasn't looked good besides 1 play — Nuevo (@PurpleYoda651) August 20, 2023

Lewis Cine still in the game for the @Vikings…not a good sign #bust — Casey West (@westcasey) August 20, 2023

Cine is going to be fine

Lewis Cine is still in the game and I like that. He only had two defensive snaps before breaking his leg last season and he can work through his struggles without costing the Vikings a game — Tyler Forness (@TheRealForno) August 20, 2023

2⃣ Ty Chandler's preaseason performances has likely secured his position as RB2, especially in light of Nwangwu's injury 3⃣ Lewis Cine's performance was mostly promising. While he missed a tackle that led to a TD, he showed numerous skillful plays in other aspects of the game — SKOL South (@SkolSouth) August 20, 2023

Safety Lewis Cine was one of the captains for the #Vikings tonight, according to Kevin O'Connell. — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) August 20, 2023

There is good showing up consistently

This was an encouraging play from two important young #Vikings defenders. Ivan Pace Jr. loops around and gets a hit on Malik Willis, and Lewis Cine finishes it with an open-field tackle short of the sticks. pic.twitter.com/WQrX6DDerb — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 20, 2023

Lewis Cine is still out there in the third quarter getting valuable reps. Gets a sack here against Malik Willis. pic.twitter.com/9iTwYTLDxT — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) August 20, 2023

But the inconsistency is real

Lewis Cine has to be the most baffling non-starting player on the roster — Arif Hasan, but NFL 🏈 (@ArifHasanNFL) August 20, 2023

