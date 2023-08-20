Twitter reacts to Lewis Cine’s performance with some calling him a bust

Tyler Forness
·2 min read

During the Minnesota Vikings’ 24-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, there was a lot of discussion about Lewis Cine.

The Vikings’ first-round pick in 2022, Cine only played two defensive snaps before breaking his leg in week four. Reps are crucial for Cine during this preseason, as they are needed for his growth.

Fans are split on Cine’s future. There is a loud segment of the fanbase that is calling him a bust, including Sumer Sports’ Eric Eager, who opined about that during the game.

Social media is filled with differing opinions on Cine

Fans are calling Cine a bust

Cine is going to be fine

There is good showing up consistently

But the inconsistency is real

