Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards’ insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event.

Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

After suffering a unanimous decision loss to Usman at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015, Edwards got his revenge in the rematch and became the second British titleholder in UFC history, joining Michael Bisping.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Edwards’ title win over Usman at UFC 278.

MMA Junkie

It's time! Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are about to run it back for welterweight gold in the #UFC278 main event. Play-by-play: https://t.co/3zdM8AfE1j pic.twitter.com/icuvQOVVj4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

The Nightmare continues!@USMAN84kg prepared to defend his throne once again 🏆🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/RKd7466rCR — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 21, 2022

UFC

Conor McGregor

I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022

Daniel Cormier

I’ve said it before and I’ll say again, there is NOTHING in sports like UFC title fight. Strap in 278 main event is starting now — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022

Kevin Iole

Edwards very kick heavy in first minute. #UFC278 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 21, 2022

Mike Bohn

Leon Edwards just legit put Kamaru Usman on his back for the first time in his UFC career. Wild. #UFC278 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 21, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev

Arnold Allen

John Pollock

Leon Edwards wins the first round – was able to take Usman down, which was huge and controlled him for the remainder of the round — John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 21, 2022

Brian Campbell

Kamaru Usman gets taken down for first time in career during R1. What a start for Leon Edwards. #UFC278 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) August 21, 2022

Ben Askren

Wow Leon’s grappling was way better than we all thought. Clear 10-9 for him — Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022

Tatiana Suarez

My chin has been tucked for as long as Usman had his back taken 😂 #UFC278 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 21, 2022

UFC

Teddy Atlas

Edwards did what he needed and wanted, he showed Usman he’s not same guy. #UFC278 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022

MMA Junkie

Derek Brunson

Leon Cormier , what a takedown ! #UFC278 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 21, 2022

Stephen Thompson

Usman trains at altitude and I think that will/is playing a huge factor here! #UFC278 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022

Derek Brunson

Aaron Bronsteter

Casey O'Neill

Charles Rosa

Teddy Atlas

Usman so fundamentally solid, using jab to set things up. #UFC278 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022

Bloody Elbow

Pace slowing. Edwards lands a leg kick, left left combo. #UFC278 Usman shoots again. Rag dolls Edwards, puts him on his back. — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 21, 2022

Daniel Rubsenstein

Not sure I’ve ever seen a snatch single like Usman just hit on Edwards in MMA. #UFC278 — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) August 21, 2022

Ben Askren

Leon starting to gas out, not looking good for him — Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022

Fight Ghost

Edwards wilting like a flower in this Utah altitude – terrible couple rounds #ufc278 — Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) August 21, 2022

Damon Martin

29-28 Kamaru Usman after R3 Usman's pace is so relentless and Leon Edwards appears to be running low on gas. #UFC278 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 21, 2022

Jimi Manuwa

The tables are turning ! #ufc278 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022

Gilbert Burns

I see a finish on this round 🤔🤔 #ufc278 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 21, 2022

Teddy Atlas

Usman is not only now physically in charge but mentally too. #UFC278 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022

Casey O'Neill

Fence & glove grabs everywhereeee #UFC278 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 21, 2022

Tito Ortiz

Wrestlers don’t sit down between rounds! #UFC278 — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) August 21, 2022

Sodiq Yusuff

The pressure from usman is always inspiring — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 21, 2022

Morning Kombat

Leon’s corner just sounds like an episode of Peaky Blinders #UFC278 — Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) August 21, 2022

Eryk Anders

Usman took that takedown personal — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 21, 2022

MS

Gilbert Burns

Maybe not 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/AzQpIP4jV0 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 21, 2022

Ariel Helwani

39-37 Usman. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2022

Jonathan Snowden

LOL Edwards got penalized for a fence grab after Usman did it unpunished like 75 times and the announcers are praising Herb Dean. — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) August 21, 2022

Casey O'Neill

Herb not keeping that energy on the fence grabs. Champ can do what he wants, apparently #UFC278 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 21, 2022

Ryan Clark

Sorry coach… you can’t will a man to do what his heart doesn’t want to. Leon Edwards is weary @ufc — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 21, 2022

Mike Bohn

OMG Leon Edwards! HEAD KICK KO of Usman. — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 21, 2022

Ariel Helwani

OH MY GODDDDDD LEON EDWARDS JUST KO'D USMAN IN THE FINAL MINUTE VIA HEAD KICK HOLY SHIT HE DID IT!!!!!!! — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2022

Khamzat Chimaev

Wtf 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) August 21, 2022

Chris Weidman

