Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards’ insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Kamaru UsmanNigerian-American mixed martial artist
- Leon EdwardsEnglish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event.
Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
After suffering a unanimous decision loss to Usman at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015, Edwards got his revenge in the rematch and became the second British titleholder in UFC history, joining Michael Bisping.
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Edwards’ title win over Usman at UFC 278.
* * * *
MMA Junkie
It's time! Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are about to run it back for welterweight gold in the #UFC278 main event.
Play-by-play: https://t.co/3zdM8AfE1j pic.twitter.com/icuvQOVVj4
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022
Nick Kalikas
#UFC278 World Welterweight Title Closing Betting Odds via @CircaSports
L Edwards +295
K Usman -355@UFC 💰 | @ESPNPlus | @ESPN
— Nick Kalikas (@FightOdds) August 21, 2022
UFC
IT'S FINALLY HAPPENING! 👏@Leon_EdwardsMMA is getting his title shot RIGHT NOW! #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/dtkO1oQW07
— UFC_AUSNZ (@UFC_AUSNZ) August 21, 2022
UFC
The Nightmare continues!@USMAN84kg prepared to defend his throne once again 🏆🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/RKd7466rCR
— UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) August 21, 2022
UFC
🍿 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/0AfX6iv9SF
— UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022
Conor McGregor
I’d love a crack at this title somewhere down the line gimme gimme gimme
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2022
Daniel Cormier
I’ve said it before and I’ll say again, there is NOTHING in sports like UFC title fight. Strap in 278 main event is starting now
— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 21, 2022
Kevin Iole
Edwards very kick heavy in first minute. #UFC278
— Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 21, 2022
Mike Bohn
Leon Edwards just legit put Kamaru Usman on his back for the first time in his UFC career. Wild. #UFC278
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 21, 2022
Khamzat Chimaev
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aXk3nVbhbT
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) August 21, 2022
Arnold Allen
That's massive #UFC278
— Arnold billy allen (@Arnoldbfa) August 21, 2022
John Pollock
Leon Edwards wins the first round – was able to take Usman down, which was huge and controlled him for the remainder of the round
— John Pollock (@iamjohnpollock) August 21, 2022
Brian Campbell
Kamaru Usman gets taken down for first time in career during R1. What a start for Leon Edwards. #UFC278
— Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) August 21, 2022
Ben Askren
Wow Leon’s grappling was way better than we all thought. Clear 10-9 for him
— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
Tatiana Suarez
My chin has been tucked for as long as Usman had his back taken 😂 #UFC278
— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) August 21, 2022
UFC
What a start for @Leon_EdwardsMMA! #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/MGeMVrr1zb
— UFC (@ufc) August 21, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Edwards did what he needed and wanted, he showed Usman he’s not same guy. #UFC278
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022
MMA Junkie
What a Round 1 for the challenger Leon Edwards! 👀#UFC278 play-by-play: https://t.co/3zdM8AxfpT pic.twitter.com/Iqwi9KwPVt
— MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) August 21, 2022
Derek Brunson
Leon Cormier , what a takedown ! #UFC278
— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 21, 2022
Stephen Thompson
Usman trains at altitude and I think that will/is playing a huge factor here! #UFC278
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022
Derek Brunson
Usman trains at altitude and I think that will/is playing a huge factor here! #UFC278
— Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 21, 2022
Aaron Bronsteter
https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1561210921414004738
Casey O'Neill
https://twitter.com/kingcaseymma/status/1561210986715283456
Charles Rosa
https://twitter.com/CharlesRosaMMA/status/1561211096467480576
Teddy Atlas
Usman so fundamentally solid, using jab to set things up. #UFC278
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022
Bloody Elbow
Pace slowing. Edwards lands a leg kick, left left combo. #UFC278 Usman shoots again. Rag dolls Edwards, puts him on his back.
— Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) August 21, 2022
Daniel Rubsenstein
Not sure I’ve ever seen a snatch single like Usman just hit on Edwards in MMA. #UFC278
— Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) August 21, 2022
Ben Askren
Leon starting to gas out, not looking good for him
— Funky (@Benaskren) August 21, 2022
Fight Ghost
Edwards wilting like a flower in this Utah altitude – terrible couple rounds #ufc278
— Fight Ghost (@Fight_Ghost) August 21, 2022
Damon Martin
29-28 Kamaru Usman after R3
Usman's pace is so relentless and Leon Edwards appears to be running low on gas. #UFC278
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 21, 2022
Jimi Manuwa
The tables are turning ! #ufc278
— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) August 21, 2022
Gilbert Burns
I see a finish on this round 🤔🤔 #ufc278
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 21, 2022
Teddy Atlas
Usman is not only now physically in charge but mentally too. #UFC278
— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) August 21, 2022
Casey O'Neill
Fence & glove grabs everywhereeee #UFC278
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 21, 2022
Tito Ortiz
Wrestlers don’t sit down between rounds! #UFC278
— Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) August 21, 2022
Sodiq Yusuff
The pressure from usman is always inspiring
— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) August 21, 2022
Morning Kombat
Leon’s corner just sounds like an episode of Peaky Blinders #UFC278
— Morning Kombat (@morningkombat) August 21, 2022
Eryk Anders
Usman took that takedown personal
— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) August 21, 2022
MS
Gilbert Burns
Maybe not 🤷🏾♂️ https://t.co/AzQpIP4jV0
— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) August 21, 2022
Ariel Helwani
39-37 Usman.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2022
Jonathan Snowden
LOL Edwards got penalized for a fence grab after Usman did it unpunished like 75 times and the announcers are praising Herb Dean.
— TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) August 21, 2022
Casey O'Neill
Herb not keeping that energy on the fence grabs. Champ can do what he wants, apparently #UFC278
— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) August 21, 2022
Ryan Clark
Sorry coach… you can’t will a man to do what his heart doesn’t want to. Leon Edwards is weary @ufc
— Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) August 21, 2022
Mike Bohn
OMG Leon Edwards! HEAD KICK KO of Usman.
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohn) August 21, 2022
Ariel Helwani
OH MY GODDDDDD
LEON EDWARDS JUST KO'D USMAN IN THE FINAL MINUTE VIA HEAD KICK
HOLY SHIT HE DID IT!!!!!!!
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 21, 2022
Khamzat Chimaev
Wtf 😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) August 21, 2022
Chris Weidman
Ohhhh myyyy #ufc278
— Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) August 21, 2022
1
1