Twitter reacts to Leon Edwards’ insane head-kick KO of Kamaru Usman to win title at UFC 278

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kamaru Usman
    Nigerian-American mixed martial artist
  • Leon Edwards
    Leon Edwards
    English mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter

Leon Edwards stopped Kamaru Usman from making history on Saturday when he claimed the welterweight title in the UFC 278 main event.

Edwards (19-3 MMA, 11-2 UFC) prevented Usman (20-2 MMA, 15-1 UFC) from tying Anderson Silva’s record for most consecutive octagon victories when he earned a fifth-round knockout victory to win the 170-pound belt in the headlining bout at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

After suffering a unanimous decision loss to Usman at UFC on FOX 17 in December 2015, Edwards got his revenge in the rematch and became the second British titleholder in UFC history, joining Michael Bisping.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Edwards’ title win over Usman at UFC 278.

* * * *

MMA Junkie

Nick Kalikas

UFC

UFC

UFC

Conor McGregor

Daniel Cormier

Kevin Iole

Mike Bohn

Khamzat Chimaev

Arnold Allen

John Pollock

Brian Campbell

Ben Askren

Tatiana Suarez

UFC

Teddy Atlas

MMA Junkie

Derek Brunson

Stephen Thompson

Derek Brunson

Aaron Bronsteter

https://twitter.com/aaronbronsteter/status/1561210921414004738

Casey O'Neill

https://twitter.com/kingcaseymma/status/1561210986715283456

Charles Rosa

https://twitter.com/CharlesRosaMMA/status/1561211096467480576

Teddy Atlas

Bloody Elbow

Daniel Rubsenstein

Ben Askren

Fight Ghost

Damon Martin

Jimi Manuwa

Gilbert Burns

Teddy Atlas

Casey O'Neill

Tito Ortiz

Sodiq Yusuff

Morning Kombat

Eryk Anders

MS

Gilbert Burns

Ariel Helwani

Jonathan Snowden

Casey O'Neill

Ryan Clark

Mike Bohn

Ariel Helwani

Khamzat Chimaev

Chris Weidman

1

1

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie

Recommended Stories