Twitter reacts to Lane Johnson scoring first career TD on screen pass from Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Eagles are running away from the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field and Lane Johnson was able to get in on the action, scoring his first career NFL touchdown.

With Philadelphia up 20-3, head coach Nick Sirianni dialed a big-man screen that worked perfectly, as Johnson scored on the play and tried his own Lincoln Financial Field leap.

Twitter reacts to everything and Johnson’s first touchdown was no different.

USA Today

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson scores a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Big Man Scores are the rage.

Eagles Twitter

Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Johnson had his own immaculate reception.

NJ.com

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Mike Kaye with the haymaker.

1

1

Recommended Stories