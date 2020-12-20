Twitter reacts to LaMelo Ball’s insane one-handed pass vs. Magic

LaMelo Ball did not have a particularly great game against the Orlando Magic in his preseason finale on Saturday. After an 18-point performance against the Magic on Thursday, the two sides returned to the court on Saturday with a much different outcome for Ball.

He finished the night going just 1-for-10 from the field and 0-of-4 from three for just four points. Ball committed four turnovers with four assists and four rebounds while adding just one steal in a 120-117 loss.

However, it was one play and one pass in particular that set Twitter ablaze on the night. Late in the fourth quarter with the Hornets leading by two, Ball helped force a turnover on Cole Anthony, then jumped out on the break before throwing a casual 40-foot, one-handed bounce pass to Malik Monk in stride for the layup.

LaMelo Ball just casually throwing this ridiculous pass pic.twitter.com/doJYjFOdbh — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) December 20, 2020

Instantly, Twitter erupted with reactions to this absurd play.

this is what a prodigy looks like https://t.co/bnnpTAdGKq — Kris Johnson (@PointForwardPro) December 20, 2020

Kid is going to be a star in this league. That’s insane https://t.co/pmu061CZuU — Shai Gilgod-Alexander (@Jhickness9) December 20, 2020

When Kyrie says ball is an art form, this is an example. https://t.co/7WxHJFh62I — Joshua (@NameIsJoshua) December 20, 2020

Dawg mans threw a curveball? 😳 https://t.co/F0AUBdAU44 — Baby That’s Bad Business (@FinesseSimpson) December 20, 2020

I love watching players that have the natural gift of passing the ball play 😩 https://t.co/0QqpHiFM1s — Toney Hawk 🛹😉 (@Ftoe_JT) December 20, 2020

While the Hornets ultimately ended up losing the game, Ball still came away with arguably his best play of the preseason.