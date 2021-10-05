Twitter reacts to Lakers’ preseason game vs. Nets

After about four months without basketball, the Los Angeles Lakers returned to the court for the first preseason game of the year against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Lakers and Nets went back and forth for three quarters. Los Angeles trailed 84-81 going into the fourth, but when both teams went deep with their reserves, Brooklyn’s squad had no issues against L.A.’s team, winning 123-97.

The star players for both teams didn’t play. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook headlined the injury report for L.A. while Brooklyn’s big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, among others, didn’t feature.

Anthony Davis played in the first quarter, but the star of the show was Malik Monk, who received praise from peers like Davis for his performance.

Since it was the first game back in a while, Twitter had plenty to say. Here are some of the best tweets from the action:

“Mom can we get nets vs Lakers?” Mom: we have nets vs Lakers at home Nets vs Lakers at home: pic.twitter.com/KfpGhXC0Bz — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) October 3, 2021

.@AntDavis23 wearing the Nike Kobe 6 for Nets vs. Lakers preseason pic.twitter.com/ioUF35ZEc8 — B/R Kicks (@brkicks) October 3, 2021

LAKERS ARE BACKKKKKK — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 3, 2021

Lakers basketball is back and suddenly my life feels pic.twitter.com/XZvM0QHtEF — QuestFor18 (@HisandHerLakers) October 3, 2021

5 minutes into the first Lakers pre-season game and I don’t ever wanna see another AD/DJ lineup ever again. — NBA/Paint 🎨 (@NBAPaint1) October 3, 2021

Lakers: “LeBron, Westbrook, Melo and Ariza ain’t playing” THT: pic.twitter.com/wtLZGrjpwN — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) October 3, 2021

Russell Westbrook walking out the Los Angeles Lakers tunnel and it’s slowly but surely hitting him, he’s home. Russ: “Dam.” #LakeShow 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Jf8pBur7mF — Jacoby (@onlyonejacoby) October 3, 2021

Lakers fans watching even though Lebron & Westbrook aren’t playing: pic.twitter.com/n1iJe1wGHK — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) October 3, 2021

Microwave Monk is a secret weapon for the Lakers. — westbrookgetsachip (@Alwaysn4evaArt) October 3, 2021

Imagine the level of hype Cam Thomas would get if the Lakers drafted him — Leb 🦋 (@PlayboiClaxton) October 3, 2021

God help the second units who have to deal with Melo, Nunn, THT and Monk with either LeBron or Russ running the point. pic.twitter.com/vAn9nq07uo — Mimi (@ItsShowTimeMimi) October 3, 2021

Malik Monk signing absolute steal for the Lakers — LakeShowScoop (@LakeShowScoop) October 3, 2021

When was the last time the Lakers had a shot creator like this off the bench?🤔pic.twitter.com/cOqofXeeXD — DTLF (@DantheLakersFAN) October 3, 2021

Crossover package into the offhand finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9P0unyF7ko — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2021

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook react to Dwight Howard fouling out in Lakers' first preseason game vs. Nets 😅pic.twitter.com/nIzneiliz6 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 3, 2021

That's what he does 😤 pic.twitter.com/htjtCIKAlA — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 3, 2021

