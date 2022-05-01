Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson 3-pointer, wild finish vs. Grizzlies

Twitter reacts to wild finish in Warriors-Grizzlies Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A nail-biting finish, a shocking ejection, plenty of questionable calls, big 3-pointers and the NBA's brightest stars coming through in the clutch. Sunday's Western Conference semifinal Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum had it all.

Draymond Green was ejected right before halftime after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul after tugging and pulling on Brandon Clarke's jersey under the rim. With Memphis leading for most of the first half, Green's ejection appeared to have energized the Warriors, who stormed back in the second half to cap off a win in Game 1.

With 36 seconds remaining in the game, it was Klay Thompson's eventual game-winning 3-pointer that proved to be the difference in the Warriors' 117-116 win over the Grizzlies.

KLAY FOR THE LEAD ðŸ˜±pic.twitter.com/xGTQMu7Qiq — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2022

And, of course, Twitter was loving it.

HOW MANY HEARTS HAS KLAY THOMPSON BROKEN ITâ€™S GOTTA BE MILLIONS — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) May 1, 2022

Klay not new to this — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) May 1, 2022

On the very next play, it was Steph Curry's block of Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant that helped seal the victory.

STEPH LOCKED DOWN JA ðŸ”’ pic.twitter.com/dnWAHhTB4v — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 1, 2022

Steph Curry All-NBA defense on display right there — Klay Thompsonâ€™s Burner (@iKlayThompson) May 1, 2022

I WAS TOLD STEPH SUCKS AT DEFENSE — Sean Jordan (@BaySean) May 1, 2022

Steph Curry screaming at the Warriors bench after that steal on Ja Morant in crunch time: "Locked that shit up, boy. I locked that shit up." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 1, 2022

Warriors win without Draymondâ€¦ mental warfare ðŸ§ — kuz (@kylekuzma) May 1, 2022

Refâ€™s choked — PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) May 1, 2022

The Splash Brothers made the two biggest defensive plays of the game. pic.twitter.com/cm4J9ZyyZB — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 1, 2022

The Warriors were able to overcome first-half struggles and doing so without Draymond was a true testament to the talent, depth and fight the team has.

When the game was on the line, the Splash Brothers"came through on both sides of the floor. Tell me if you've heard that before.

Golden State will look to ride the momentum from a huge road win into Game 2 on Tuesday in Memphis before heading home for Games 3 and 4.