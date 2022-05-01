Twitter reacts to Klay Thompson 3-pointer, wild finish vs. Grizzlies

Taylor Wirth
·2 min read
Twitter reacts to wild finish in Warriors-Grizzlies Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

A nail-biting finish, a shocking ejection, plenty of questionable calls, big 3-pointers and the NBA's brightest stars coming through in the clutch. Sunday's Western Conference semifinal Game 1 between the Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum had it all.

Draymond Green was ejected right before halftime after receiving a Flagrant 2 foul after tugging and pulling on Brandon Clarke's jersey under the rim. With Memphis leading for most of the first half, Green's ejection appeared to have energized the Warriors, who stormed back in the second half to cap off a win in Game 1.

With 36 seconds remaining in the game, it was Klay Thompson's eventual game-winning 3-pointer that proved to be the difference in the Warriors' 117-116 win over the Grizzlies.

And, of course, Twitter was loving it.

On the very next play, it was Steph Curry's block of Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant that helped seal the victory.

The Warriors were able to overcome first-half struggles and doing so without Draymond was a true testament to the talent, depth and fight the team has.

RELATED: Stephen A. sounds off on Draymond's 'utterly ridiculous' ejection

When the game was on the line, the Splash Brothers"came through on both sides of the floor. Tell me if you've heard that before.

Golden State will look to ride the momentum from a huge road win into Game 2 on Tuesday in Memphis before heading home for Games 3 and 4.

