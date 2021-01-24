Twitter reacts to KJ Martin Jr.’s epic block on Boban Marjanović

Ben DuBose
·3 min read
At 7-foot-4, Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanović is nearly a foot taller than 6-foot-6 forward KJ Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets.

But the 20-year-old rookie has tremendous instincts and athleticism, as we saw in Saturday night’s blowout win by the Rockets when he sent back a dunk attempt by the enormous Dallas center.

The joyous television call by Houston broadcaster Craig Ackerman summed it up well: “KJ Martin climbed Boban Mountain!” It was the most promising NBA moment yet for the second-round pick (No. 52 overall) in the 2020 draft, which Houston acquired from Sacramento via trade.

Martin is the son of Kenyon Martin, a 15-year NBA veteran and the No. 1 overall selection from the 2000 NBA draft.

With the short-handed Rockets missing three usual starters in Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood, and Danuel House Jr., Martin was thrust into action and fared quite well with 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. Houston was +14 in the 20 minutes played by the rookie.

Of those three blocks, the one on Marjanović clearly attracted the most attention. Here’s a sampling of the immediate social media reaction.

