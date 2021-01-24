Twitter reacts to KJ Martin Jr.’s epic block on Boban Marjanović
At 7-foot-4, Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanović is nearly a foot taller than 6-foot-6 forward KJ Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets.
But the 20-year-old rookie has tremendous instincts and athleticism, as we saw in Saturday night’s blowout win by the Rockets when he sent back a dunk attempt by the enormous Dallas center.
The joyous television call by Houston broadcaster Craig Ackerman summed it up well: “KJ Martin climbed Boban Mountain!” It was the most promising NBA moment yet for the second-round pick (No. 52 overall) in the 2020 draft, which Houston acquired from Sacramento via trade.
Martin is the son of Kenyon Martin, a 15-year NBA veteran and the No. 1 overall selection from the 2000 NBA draft.
Such a great call by @ca_rockets… "KJ MARTIN CLIMBED BOBAN MOUNTAIN!" pic.twitter.com/s3gAdb2etx
— ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 24, 2021
With the short-handed Rockets missing three usual starters in Victor Oladipo, Christian Wood, and Danuel House Jr., Martin was thrust into action and fared quite well with 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 blocked shots. Houston was +14 in the 20 minutes played by the rookie.
Of those three blocks, the one on Marjanović clearly attracted the most attention. Here’s a sampling of the immediate social media reaction.
OMG HOW DID KJ MARTIN DO THAT HOW HOW HOW ITS BOBAN HOW DID HE DO THAT
— Cayleigh Griffin (@cayleighgriffin) January 24, 2021
KJ Martin just ridiculously stuffed a Boban dunk attempt and my night is complete.
— ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 24, 2021
K.J. Martin could win an MVP and I don't think it would eclipse blocking Boban at the rim for most impressive feat of his career
— Adam Spolane (@AdamSpolane) January 24, 2021
Like father, Like son 🐐 https://t.co/lSDRTD5A85
— ♛ (@24thwndr) January 24, 2021
I haven't sat down since KJ Martin blocked 9 foot tall Boban at the rim
— Rob Kimbell (@RobKSports) January 24, 2021
KJ Martin’s hops are UNREAL
He just went up and PACKED BOBAN
— Rob / sad Houston Sports fan (@Hou5ton4L) January 24, 2021
👀 KJ MARTIN’s block on Boban!!
— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 24, 2021
Kenyon Martin’s son just blocked Boban’s shot.
I’m old
— Ang McGinnis (@angelaliz_) January 24, 2021
KJ Martin just stuffed Boban and I will be watching that on replay all night thank you
— Ross Villarreal (@SportsRV) January 24, 2021
GOOD LORD, what a block from Kenyon Martin Jr. on Boban. Flat out met him at the rim.
— Matthew Cardenas (@Matt__Card) January 24, 2021
I might have to retire my Boban t-shirt after that. Oh my goodness.
— Dalton Trigg (@dalton_trigg) January 24, 2021
Boban gotta retire now
— Khalil (@HeadHonchoo) January 24, 2021
KJ MARTIN JUST BLOCKED BOBAN pic.twitter.com/AkGoHGU7SR
— Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) January 24, 2021
