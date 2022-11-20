Twitter reacts: KJ Jefferson’s touchdowns angers Mississippi fans

Your favorite team wishes KJ Jefferson played for it.

The Arkansas quarterback looked plenty healthy Saturday night in giving the Hogs an early lead against Ole Miss. He rumbled down inside the 10 before hitting Matt Landers for a touchdown pass shortly thereafter to make it 7-0 Razorbacks midway through the frame.

The next Arkansas drive? Another Jefferson-to-Landers score, this one for 22 yards and it became 14-0 Arkansas before Ole Miss had a chance to really even look up.

Ole Miss fans weren’t happy. Jefferson is a Mississippi native who wasn’t exaclty highly recruited by the Rebels. Supposedly, accoring to an Ole Miss fan at the game, it’s because Jefferson wasn’t good enough for the Rebels program.

KJ Jefferson is a Mississippi native

Me: talking about how KJ wants to beat OM cause he grew up right down the road. Random OM fan behind me: “he wasn’t good enough for us buddy” KJ: busts a 23 yard and throws for a TD 20 seconds later. — 🐗Jacob🐗 (@jrand813) November 20, 2022

Remember when y'all thought Malik deserved the starts?

Man a swagged up KJ doing what he does is a scene. Dude is on one right now — fq Arkansas (@fqArkansas) November 20, 2022

Matt Landers, too, lifts weights...and runs

Matt Landers with a grown man catch on a hospital pass into the end zone. Arkansas leads No. 14 Ole Miss 7-0 early. — Scottie Bordelon (@NWAScottie) November 20, 2022

Imagine tweeting this with a healthy KJ

Sam pittman needs to be looking dead in the eyes of Kendall briles and let him know that he's coaching for his job tonight. Not a good start to go three and out like you not even practiced all week — Keith Norwood (@KeithNorwood14) November 20, 2022

Sorry, not sorry

KJ Jefferson one of those guys where you’re mad as hell he play for a team you don’t like😂 — #TEAMUGLY 😤👺🤯🥷🏽😵 (@Swaggy3Time) November 20, 2022

More and more people are saying this

The Razorbacks would be having a great season if KJ Jefferson had remained healthy the whole time. It’s good to have him back. — Christopher Dowdy (@chrisdowdy780) November 20, 2022

Setting up touchdowns

KJ Jefferson has full health, bulls over the Ole Miss defense before hitting Matt Landers for the touchdown@RazorbackFB | #WPS 🐗🐗🐗pic.twitter.com/qKGkqi5958 — Collin Wilson (@_Collin1) November 20, 2022

Breaking news

Arkansas' offense is really good when KJ Jefferson is the quarterback. — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 20, 2022

