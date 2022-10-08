Twitter reacts: KJ Jefferson is in Starkville for Mississippi State vs Arkansas

Kickoff is still a ways away but the biggest question of the game has yet to be answered, and probably won’t be until the game begins.

Will KJ Jefferson play for Arkansas against Mississippi State?

Hogs coach Sam Pittman said Jefferson, the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback, was suffering “symptoms” of an unnamed injury Monday. That injury is largely believed to be a concussion after Pittman said after Saturday’s loss to Alabama that Jefferson took a knock to the head.

Both Arkansas fans and Mississippi State fans are curious to know whether the potential All-SEC slinger can go. If he can’t, Cade Fortin and/or Malik Hornsby would get the run for Arkansas. That brings the Razorbacks’ offense down a notch, certainly.

So, how are the masses reacting? Let’s take a look.

Mississippi State fans don't want Jefferson to play, clearly

Just saw KJ Jefferson stumble off the bus, definitely concussed, I think the @SEC shouldn’t let him play… personally — Hail State Stool (@HailStateStool) October 8, 2022

Jefferson doesn't, actually, look concussed. It was a joke.

KJ Jefferson and the Hog have arrived at Davis Wade Stadium. We will see if Jefferson plays today. #WPS pic.twitter.com/ZPDvGQLBUq — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) October 8, 2022

Fans and gamblers both are waiting to see Jefferson's status

wheres this kj jefferson news — Stamkos96 (@Stamkos96) October 8, 2022

Arkansas fans have faith Jefferson will play

it's Saturday. Hogs are playing in the trash can they call Starkville. KJ Jefferson will play and lead us to victory. leave all the doubt behind you and let's win a football game. #wps #hogsby90 — Swish Musselman (@swishmusselman) October 8, 2022

Arkansas fans are less optimistic without KJ Jefferson

Not sure about the Hogs vs Miss State. Mike Leach has a really good team. If Jefferson is on the field and EVERYTHING GOES PERFECT on our side of the ball we MIGHT have a chance. We are down a few other good players too. — Mark (@3sonsBlessed) October 8, 2022

Arkansas' betting line continues to grow in the wrong direction

Arkansas now a 10 point dog at Mississippi State per @OaklawnRacing. — Justin Acri (@JustinAcri7) October 8, 2022

Arkansas fans trust Sam Pittman regardless

Sam Pittman gave life back to Razorback Football. I have not forgotten Chad Morris. — John Parrish (@JohnParrishAR) October 8, 2022

Mike Leach has never beaten Sam Pittman

#RealFacts My personal win record against Sam Pittman is the same as Mike Leach — Hillbilly HogFan (@HillbillyHogfan) October 7, 2022

