Twitter reacts: KJ Jefferson is in Starkville for Mississippi State vs Arkansas

Kickoff is still a ways away but the biggest question of the game has yet to be answered, and probably won’t be until the game begins.

Will KJ Jefferson play for Arkansas against Mississippi State?

Hogs coach Sam Pittman said Jefferson, the Razorbacks’ starting quarterback, was suffering “symptoms” of an unnamed injury Monday. That injury is largely believed to be a concussion after Pittman said after Saturday’s loss to Alabama that Jefferson took a knock to the head.

Both Arkansas fans and Mississippi State fans are curious to know whether the potential All-SEC slinger can go. If he can’t, Cade Fortin and/or Malik Hornsby would get the run for Arkansas. That brings the Razorbacks’ offense down a notch, certainly.

So, how are the masses reacting? Let’s take a look.

Mississippi State fans don't want Jefferson to play, clearly

Jefferson doesn't, actually, look concussed. It was a joke.

Fans and gamblers both are waiting to see Jefferson's status

Arkansas fans have faith Jefferson will play

Arkansas fans are less optimistic without KJ Jefferson

Arkansas' betting line continues to grow in the wrong direction

Arkansas fans trust Sam Pittman regardless

Mike Leach has never beaten Sam Pittman

