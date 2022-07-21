Twitter reacts: Kirby Smart signs enormous contract extension

Breaking News:

James Morgan
·2 min read
Georgia Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart has signed a massive 10-year, $112.5 million contract that will keep him with the University of Georgia through 2031.

Kirby Smart helped Georgia win the 2021 national championship against Alabama. Now, he intends to be staying in Athens for the long run. Kirby Smart has returned Georgia’s football program to an elite level.

Here’s how college football Twitter responded to Kirby Smart’s historic contract:

Former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D.J. Shockley, who played for UGA during the Mark Richt era, approves of how Kirby Smart is running the program.

 

Media reports on the deal

Kirby Smart is set to make a lot of money after bringing a national championship to Athens.

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks

Georgia Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks had a simple message for Bulldog nation after Kirby Smart signed his massive contract extension.

Pro Football Focus reacts

Timing of the deal is key

Kirby Smart kept the focus on the Georgia football program and the players during SEC media days. It shows how organized UGA is to report his contract the day after Georgia appeared at the media event.

Brooks Austin weighted in:

