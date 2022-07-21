Twitter reacts: Kirby Smart signs enormous contract extension

Georgia Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart has signed a massive 10-year, $112.5 million contract that will keep him with the University of Georgia through 2031.

Kirby Smart helped Georgia win the 2021 national championship against Alabama. Now, he intends to be staying in Athens for the long run. Kirby Smart has returned Georgia’s football program to an elite level.

Here’s how college football Twitter responded to Kirby Smart’s historic contract:

Former Georgia quarterback D.J. Shockley

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D.J. Shockley, who played for UGA during the Mark Richt era, approves of how Kirby Smart is running the program.

Congrats to @KirbySmartUGA on his new 10 year extension that will go thru 2031..program has been and will continue to be in great hands with him at the helm!! Better things to come for @GeorgiaFootball well deserved! — DjShockley (@DjShockley3) July 21, 2022

Media reports on the deal

Kirby Smart is set to make a lot of money after bringing a national championship to Athens.

Sources tell ESPN that @GeorgiaFootball coach Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year deal worth a total of $112.5 million, making him one of the highest paid coaches in college football. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 21, 2022

News: Kirby Smart and Georgia announce a new contract, 10 years for a total of more than $100 million. — Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) July 21, 2022

UGA athletic director Josh Brooks

Georgia Bulldogs athletic director Josh Brooks had a simple message for Bulldog nation after Kirby Smart signed his massive contract extension.

Pro Football Focus reacts

Georgia HC Kirby Smart has agreed to a new 10-year, $112.5M extension, per @ClowESPN 💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/xEAQXjkIyc — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 21, 2022

Timing of the deal is key

Kirby Smart kept the focus on the Georgia football program and the players during SEC media days. It shows how organized UGA is to report his contract the day after Georgia appeared at the media event.

Brooks Austin weighted in:

Kirby Smart dropping the contract news the day after his SEC Media day is *chef's kiss* Avoids the questions about his money and keeps the news cycle talking about his program. Playing chess — Brooks Austin (@BrooksAustinBA) July 21, 2022

