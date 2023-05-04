Twitter reacts to key rule changes ahead of the 2023 WNBA season

Alex Sinatra
·3 min read

The WNBA announced key rule changes ahead of the 2023 season. Among the rules is a coach’s challenge, which was recommended by the WNBA’s competition committee and approved by the league’s Board of Governors for the 2023 season.

“The coach’s challenge will provide head coaches an opportunity to challenge an event that they believe was incorrectly called and introduces a strategic element to the WNBA game,” said WNBA Head of League Operations Bethany Donaphin. “We will look at the rule on a trial basis and monitor the data around its use throughout the season.”

The coach’s challenge rule will allow a team one challenge per game (including overtime), regardless of whether the challenge is successful. This was one of the more popular introductions to the rules changes, but other changes, like the bench conduct policy, were not taken as well.

The rule was implemented to “reduce disruptions and distractions during live play.” Players not in the game cannot “remain standing at or away from their team’s bench during the game for a prolonged period and, along with coaches, are prohibited from attempting to distract their opponents in an unsportsmanlike manner” with violations being subject to penalties.

The bench conduct rules were, to say the least, not popular on Twitter.

More WNBA!

Las Vegas Aces favorites to repeat as WNBA champions in 2023

LSU's Alexis Morris shares thoughts on transitioning from college to pros

Athletes Unlimited partners with Topps to offer first-of-its-kind cards

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire