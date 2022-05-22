Twitter reacts to Ketlen Vieira’s narrow split decision vs. Holly Holm at UFC Fight Night 206

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Danny Segura
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Holly Holm
    Holly Holm
    American boxer and mixed martial artist
  • Ketlen Vieira
    Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter
  • Daniel Cormier
    Daniel Cormier
    American sport wrestler and mixed martial artist

Ketlen Vieira got her hand raised, but some fighters and media members don’t think she should’ve.

The Brazilian bantamweight contender picked up a split decision win over former UFC champion Holly Holm in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 206 in Las Vegas. The judges’ scorecards read 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of Vieira.

It was a closely contested bout, but many online had Holm up on the scorecards after 25 minutes. Even Vieira’s coach, Andre Pederneira, told her she was down three rounds to one entering the fifth.

Below is how the MMA community reacted to the decision:

Daniel Cormier

Nina Ansaroff

Niko Price

Charles Oliveira

Diana Belbita

Jeff Molina

Journey Newson

Kay Hansen

1

1

Recommended Stories