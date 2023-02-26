Twitter reacts to Kentucky crushing Auburn

JD McCarthy
·3 min read

Auburn kept it close for most of the first half but was unable to keep up with the Kentucky Wildcats as they pulled away to blow out Auburn 86-54 in Rupp Arena.

The Tiger’s defense was no match for the Kentucky offense which shot 56.1% from the field and made 8-of-13 three-pointers. Oscar Tshiebwe was nearly unstoppable, scoring 22 points and grabbing 17 rebounds to lead Kentucky to victory. Four different Wildcats scored in double figures.

Auburn’s offense went cold on the other end, they shot just 33.9% from the floor and committed 13 turnovers to four assists. Jaylin Williams scored 13 points to lead the Tigers.

Plenty of Auburn fans took to Twitter to react to the loss, here are the top reactions.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire

