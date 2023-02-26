Twitter reacts to Kentucky crushing Auburn

Auburn kept it close for most of the first half but was unable to keep up with the Kentucky Wildcats as they pulled away to blow out Auburn 86-54 in Rupp Arena.

The Tiger’s defense was no match for the Kentucky offense which shot 56.1% from the field and made 8-of-13 three-pointers. Oscar Tshiebwe was nearly unstoppable, scoring 22 points and grabbing 17 rebounds to lead Kentucky to victory. Four different Wildcats scored in double figures.

Auburn’s offense went cold on the other end, they shot just 33.9% from the floor and committed 13 turnovers to four assists. Jaylin Williams scored 13 points to lead the Tigers.

Plenty of Auburn fans took to Twitter to react to the loss, here are the top reactions.

extremely unfun — joshdub 🦚 (@joshdub_) February 25, 2023

Reporter: Bruce, how do you think Johni Broome did against Oscar? Bruce Pearl: pic.twitter.com/OmERBz1SQ1 — Cody Couch (@Couch_29) February 25, 2023

From Tennessee to Auburn I don’t think there’s been a coach get 30-balled in Rupp as many times as Bruce Pearl has — GP (@GP_Tre_Ball) February 25, 2023

Auburn is doing to USC in baseball what Kentucky is doing to Auburn in basketball. pic.twitter.com/SiGOzMLpiq — John Carvalho (@John_P_Carvalho) February 25, 2023

Crazy that Auburn just had the weekend off from basketball while the rest of the conference all played, but glad our players got a nice rest before the stretch run. — AU_Propaganda (@AuPropaganda) February 25, 2023

We got em right where we want em — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) February 25, 2023

Basketball team is just very frustrating to watch😂 — Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) February 25, 2023

Old enough to remember when the Auburn Tigers were a blue blood — Bill Perry (@fridgeetake) February 25, 2023

Oscar is mopping the floor with Johni Broome. — Blake Spires (@RealFakeBlake) February 25, 2023

I doubt UK shoots 800% from three in the second half, but it might not matter because Auburn's got nothing offensively right now. — Dr. Tired (PhD) 🦚 (@GuyFlint7) February 25, 2023

I swear Kentucky shoots 80% from 3 every time we play them — Johni Broome Fan Account 🥶 (@JPScottIV) February 25, 2023

Jaylin Williams wants to win — Travis 🅿️ (@travisparks24) February 25, 2023

Jaylin Williams this game pic.twitter.com/IuDDn7tduT — Auburn Tweeter (@Auburn_Tweeter) February 25, 2023

Don't judge, but I have changed to watching the AU-KY basketball game on my laptop and my TV is now streaming the #Auburn #Softball game. I think it's the correct choice. Wish I was wrong. Not gonna lie, I kinda thought it would work out this way. — #EverythingSchool (@AuburnIsForever) February 25, 2023

I wish I could fix it but #Auburn Men's Basketball just doesn't have it on the road this year. Unfortunately, the SEC Tournament and #MarchMadness will not be played at Neville Arena. Sometimes you get the peanuts, sometimes you get the shells. #WarEagle — #EverythingSchool (@AuburnIsForever) February 25, 2023

What will happen first … if ever Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl win Auburn Basketball win in Rupp ? — Burning Boats AuburnJag (@AuburnJag) February 25, 2023

I said I wasn’t going to let Auburn Basketball hurt me today, but here.we.are 😭 — Heather Gober (@Heather_ishh) February 25, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire