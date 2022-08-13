Twitter reacts to Kendric Pryor’s insane one handed catch in Bengals preseason opener

Asher Low
·2 min read
In this article:
Wisconsin’s rookie wide receivers stole the show during Friday’s preseason action as both Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis III found the end zone for their respective teams.

Pryor spent five seasons as a Badger, putting together his best campaign in 2021 with a career-high 416 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns. The Bengals fell in their preseason opener to Arizona, but the former Badger led the team with 4 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to the touchdown, Pryor made the play of the day when he hauled in a sensational one handed grab. Badgers and Bengals Twitter immediately went into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions:

 

Pryor immediately gave shine to his former teammate Danny Davis III

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor:

It wasn't just about the highlight plays:

He has some new fans in Cincinnati:

Pryor on his preseason opener:

What a debut:

An excellent night for former Badgers:

Highlight reel:

The success started in camp:

To put things into perspective:

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

