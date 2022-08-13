Twitter reacts to Kendric Pryor’s insane one handed catch in Bengals preseason opener

Wisconsin’s rookie wide receivers stole the show during Friday’s preseason action as both Kendric Pryor and Danny Davis III found the end zone for their respective teams.

Pryor spent five seasons as a Badger, putting together his best campaign in 2021 with a career-high 416 receiving yards and 3 receiving touchdowns. The Bengals fell in their preseason opener to Arizona, but the former Badger led the team with 4 catches for 89 yards and a touchdown.

In addition to the touchdown, Pryor made the play of the day when he hauled in a sensational one handed grab. Badgers and Bengals Twitter immediately went into a frenzy. Here are some of the best reactions:

Pryor immediately gave shine to his former teammate Danny Davis III

Me and my brudda scored first game ❗️❗️❗️ https://t.co/WihOAOF8MS — Kendric Pryor (@_KPryor3) August 13, 2022

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor:

Zac Taylor on WR Kendric Pryor: "We called his number and he made all of those plays." "Really impressive to see." — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 13, 2022

It wasn't just about the highlight plays:

Lots of talk about Kendric Pryor making plays on offense, but this is why #19 is going to make the team pic.twitter.com/oD35JtL9aS — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) August 13, 2022

He has some new fans in Cincinnati:

Alright Bengals fans, which Bengals jersey are you irrationally ordering after watching the 1st pre-season game? Put me down for Kendric Pryor — Tyler Meinerding (@TylerMeinerding) August 13, 2022

Pryor on his preseason opener:

Story continues

What a debut:

#Bengals WR Kendric Pryor had an impressive showing last night. Three of his receptions were highlight reel-worthy plays. *7 Targets

*4 Catches

*89 Yards

*1 TD The UDFA out of Wisconsin led the Bengals in all receiving categories. pic.twitter.com/R9xZ8Hr37Z — Steve Frederick (@SteveFrederick_) August 13, 2022

An excellent night for former Badgers:

Now two former #Badgers WRs scoring touchdowns in the preseason tonight with Kendric Pryor reeling in one https://t.co/U3dqFPAfeZ — Jake Kocorowski (@JakeKoco) August 13, 2022

Highlight reel:

The success started in camp:

Bengals UDFA WR Kendric Pryor with a very strong release here: pic.twitter.com/1maONKZL4v — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 8, 2022

To put things into perspective:

Kendric Pryor & Danny Davis last night in preseason wk 1: 2 TDs Pryor & Davis last year at Wisconsin: 5 TDspic.twitter.com/Y9xC1DXba3 — Ben Kenney (@benzkenney) August 13, 2022

1

1

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire