Twitter reacts to Kayla Harrison’s dominant $1 million title win at 2021 PFL Championship

Mike
·4 min read
In this article:
Kayla Harrison earned her second consecutive PFL women’s lightweight title on Wednesday when she defeated Taylor Guardado in the 2021 PFL Championship main event.

Harrison (12-0) added another dominant win to her record and another $1 million to her bank account when she closed out the 2021 PFL season with a second-round submission win over Guardado (3-2) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Resort in Hollywood, Fla.

With the win, Harrison concludes her PFL contract and is poised to enter free agency where PFL, Bellator and UFC are expected to vie for her services.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Harrison’s win over Guardado at 2021 PFL Championship.

