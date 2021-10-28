Twitter reacts to Kayla Harrison’s dominant $1 million title win at 2021 PFL Championship

Kayla Harrison earned her second consecutive PFL women’s lightweight title on Wednesday when she defeated Taylor Guardado in the 2021 PFL Championship main event.

Harrison (12-0) added another dominant win to her record and another $1 million to her bank account when she closed out the 2021 PFL season with a second-round submission win over Guardado (3-2) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Resort in Hollywood, Fla.

With the win, Harrison concludes her PFL contract and is poised to enter free agency where PFL, Bellator and UFC are expected to vie for her services.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Harrison’s win over Guardado at 2021 PFL Championship.

Time for the main event! Kayla Harrison takes on Taylor Guardado for $1 milliion and the lightweight world title at #PFLChampionship Full results: https://t.co/i2jOJ60YIS pic.twitter.com/d4rMXnjr7D — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 28, 2021

I watched @KaylaH win her first @PFLMMA title live in-person, two years ago. Rooting for her third straight title – and third million $ check – from my hotel room. Go Kayla! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 28, 2021

The first person to lead the dance is…Guardado, who lands a clean right hand on Harrison. It might be the hardest anyone's hit Harrison in a while. They clinch shortly thereafter, and Harrison hits a takedown 25 seconds in. #PFLChampionship — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) October 28, 2021

One thing I appreciate about Harrison is she doesn't play with her food. Typically just ends it asap — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 28, 2021

Harrison is already in side control, and her pass to mount is thwarted. Guardado is defending herself from strikes, until Harrison goes after a kimura. #PFLChampionship — Sherdog (@sherdogdotcom) October 28, 2021

Guardado was a 135 pound fighter in her last fight prior to joining the PFL tournament. Just not sure what we're learning about Harrison against these much smaller and overmatched opponents. — TheRealSnowden (@JESnowden) October 28, 2021

One-way traffic for Kayla Harrison thus far. #PFLChampionships — Rob Tatum (@RobTatum303) October 28, 2021

Live In-Play wagering after Round 1: pic.twitter.com/H712cLH7Ya — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) October 28, 2021

WRAP IT UP KAYLA — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) October 28, 2021

…and the formality of Kayla Harrison winning tonight is complete.#PFLChampionship — Matthew Wells (@MrMWells) October 28, 2021

Congrats to the 2x PFL Champion @KaylaH Awesome job champ!!! — American Top Team (@AmericanTopTeam) October 28, 2021

I feel sad for Taylor. But there’s no shame in losing to Kayla Harrison. She’s next level on the ground and in the clinch game. #PFLChampionship — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 28, 2021

I don’t know how Kayla Harrison would fare against top competition in either the UFC or Bellator, but in the PFL her work is clinical, and it’s time to move on after another title. Unless, of course, she just wants to keep collection million-dollar checks. — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) October 28, 2021

Easy work for Kayla Harrison. Add another million in the bank. I'd love to see Harrison compete against Nunes or Cyborg. I think that makes Taylor Guardado the only mixed martial artists to lose by armbar to Harrison and Ronda Rousey (amateur fight). — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) October 28, 2021

Pros and cons to tonight’s PFL tournament final: Pros: The fights delivered, I like 3 fighters in the booth especially Sean O’Connell, and I’m warming up to the extra fight metrics. Cons: The timing of this event sucked rocks. The amount of time between fights was ridiculous. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 28, 2021

